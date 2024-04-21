The latest episode of the show featured the brothers and Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The atmosphere was filled with laughter as the siblings shared some hilarious childhood memories.

The two spilled childhood memories about each other, making the episode fun. During a conversation, Vicky and Sunny reveal each other’s hidden talents - this became the limelight of the show.

On The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma asked Vicky Kaushal about a talent of Sunny Kaushal that can create issues if disclosed. Vicky said, “If I'm being honest, I can't think of any talent of his that's particularly problematic. He cooks really well, he can write songs and poetry.”

He continued, “If all of this comes out, it will be a problem because it's too good to be true. And I won't miss an opportunity to mock it, but he’s genuinely talented.”

Vicky Kaushal praised his brother Sunny for his cooking and songwriting talents but playfully suggested that sharing too much about Sunny's skills might cause trouble because they're just so impressive.

Sunny highlights Vicky's passionate singing as an issue

Kapil asked the same question to Sunny Kaushal and he said, “I think he sings very well. I mean, it will be a problem if he starts singing? He doesn't know how to sing, but he sings with a lot of passion.” Sunny hilariously said that Vicky's passionate singing could cause a problem if he decided to pursue it seriously.

The statement left everyone in splits. Further, Kapil Sharma said, “I couldn't tell if this was a compliment or an insult. He may not have the skill, but he sings with passion.” The celebrity brothers and the audience burst into laughter.

In the previous episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Amar Singh Chamkila's cast appeared on the show.

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Aamir Khan as the guest. You can catch the show's new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. To continue with the entertainment level, you can catch the uncut footage from the episodes on Kapil's YouTube channel every Monday at 11 am.

