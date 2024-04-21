The Great Indian Kapil Show is not leaving any stone unturned to entertain the viewers with the show's content and exciting new guests every week. After successful episodes with the Kapoor family, Shreyas Iyer-Rohit Sharma, and the Chamkila team, this week, the show featured the sibling duo Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The Kaushal brothers were their candid best on the show and shared many details about their childhood and growing up years.

In a fun chat, Sunny and Vicky shared childhood memories of performing in front of guests at their father's request. They also revealed that their mother still beats them up, if need be.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on being beaten by mother

In the episode, Archana Puran Singh asked the Kaushal brothers who used to get beaten up the most and by whom. Sunny was quick to answer that both the brothers used to get beatings in childhood. Vicky Kaushal said, "Peetti mummy thi, regular basis pe." Sunny added, "Mummy regular basis pe peetti hai." Vicky said, "Haa, woh toh abhi bhi hai. Unka Punjabi bahar aajata hai. Oh teri. (doing the gesture of his mom hitting.) (Mom used to beat, she still does. The Punjabi in her often comes out)." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Take a look at the recent promo of The Great Indian Kapil Sharma:

Advertisement

He added, "Papa ka woh hota tha ke woh saal mey teen-chaar important events aate they. Toh woh saal mey chaar-panch baar aayega, woh important waale honge joh yaad reh jaayege. (Dad used to have a few important events and those would be remembered for a long time.)"

Furthermore, Kapil Sharma joked how his father was a normal employee but Vicky's father is an action director and he might have new tactics to beat his kids. This left everyone in splits.

Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal on dancing for guests

When asked about their childhood days and whether would they sing for their guests, Vicky and Sunny revealed that they were often asked to dance in front of the guests who came in for dinner at their place during their childhood days.

Sunny revealed that they would prepare for a performance for their society gatherings on Republic Day and they would coordinate steps and perform on the special occasion the following year, they were asked to perform the same dance in front of all the guests who came to their house.

Vicky Kaushal added that if they learned about guests being invited for dinner, they used to feel the pressure to perform in front of them the next day. Meanwhile, Sunny recalled being prepared to perform in front of them and enthusiastically playing the song on the tape recorder.

Vicky Kaushal shared his thoughts on performing iconic roles

Talking about portraying important and iconic roles like that of Sardar Udham Singh and Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal said, "I think more than portraying the characters, its responsibility feels more important. You cannot take it lightly. Be it Shaheed Uddham Singh ji or Sam Bahadur ji; I used to hear stories from my father Because my mom and dad were in Punjab during the 1971 war."

He added, "They told me how they would wait for their voices to be heard on the radio or their messages so that they could be aware of the happenings prevalent in the war."

The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will have Aamir Khan as the guest. It is the first time that the P.K. actor will be seen on the fun chat show.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo: Sunil Grover teases Vicky Kaushal; latter says ‘Humari patni ka naam bhi Ka se hi hai’