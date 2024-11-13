Not Ashwathama or Karna, Vicky Kaushal’s FIRST LOOK as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in Mahavatar will set your screens on fire; movie to release in Christmas 2026

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Vicky Kaushal has joined forces with Dinesh Vijan for a major project. Now, the makers have unveiled the first look of Kaushal from the film, titled Mahavatar. Instead of portraying Ashwathama or Karna, he will be seen as Chiranjeevi Parashurama. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on Christmas 2026.

The poster is sure to give you goosebumps, showing Vicky Kaushal sporting long hair and a massive transformation for the highly anticipated movie. It also features a Trishul that he can be seen holding.

The post read, "Dinesh Vijan brings to life the story of the eternal warrior of dharma! Vicky Kaushal stars as Chiranjeevi Parashurama in #Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. Coming to cinemas - Christmas 2026! @vickykaushal09 #DineshVijan @amarkaushik @nirenbhatt @sharadakarki @pvijan @just_in_varghese @maddockfilms"

See the first look post here:

Netizens quickly reacted to the first look, with one person exclaiming, "Whaaaaooo." Another wrote, "Screaminggg." One comment read, "Jay Jay Parshuram." Someone else mentioned, "Majja aayega." Another commented, "BOWLINGGGGG AND HOWWWWW."

A fan wrote, "That BGM and the look killed it bhai, Radhey Radhey." Another commented, "Vicky Kaushal as Lord Parshuram, what a great cast." One fan added, "Vicky's filmography is becoming more interesting year by year."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to a recent report by Bollywood Hungama, the makers are planning to begin filming the project in November 2025.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that pre-production for the film will begin early next year, as the scope of the subject demands a certain scale.

The report stated that it is, without a doubt, the most ambitious project for both Maddock Films and Vicky Kaushal. The film will require 6 to 8 months of preparation before shooting commences.

Pinkvilla noted that Vicky has a solid slate of upcoming projects, with Chhaava potentially cementing his status as a bona fide star. Following that, Love & War and an untitled Maddock film could further elevate his career.

The source concluded by saying that Dinesh Vijan has great confidence in Chhaava and is highly impressed by Vicky's performance in the film. They added that the upcoming project reflects the strong belief they have in Chhaava.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor recalls buying Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein tickets in black outside theater; also says Salman Khan’s entry in Dabangg was ‘outstanding’