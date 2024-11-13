EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor recalls buying Shah Rukh Khan’s Mohabbatein tickets in black outside theater; also says Salman Khan’s entry in Dabangg was ‘outstanding’

Arjun Kapoor is enjoying the success of his recently released movie Singham Again. The actor has won hearts with his portrayal of Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's cop drama. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling fond memories of buying tickets for Shah Rukh Khan's Mohabbatein in black outside theaters and reminiscing about Salman Khan's outstanding entry scene in Dabangg.

Arjun Kapoor recalled his unforgettable experience of watching Mohabbatein upon its release "I think the one experience I remember was when Mohabbatein released, and Chandan ke bahar ticket nahi mil rahi thi, black mein kharidi thi ticket. Mai aur mere 10 dost they, aur tab hi Diwali ki chuttiyaan ho rahi thi."

(I think the one experience I remember is when Mohabbatein was released, and we couldn’t get tickets outside Chandan Cinema; we bought them on the black market. There were ten of us, and it was also during the Diwali holidays.)

See full interview here:

Arjun recalled that he and his friends had their last exam on Thursday, and Mohabbatein released the following Friday. He mentioned that deciding where to go after finishing exams was a big deal at the time, and watching the film was a special experience for him.

Kapoor emphasized that the film, especially Shah Rukh Khan’s introduction, held significant emotional value for him.

Advertisement

He mentioned that he was probably in 8th or 9th grade at the time, admitting that he wasn’t focused on studies, so he couldn’t remember the exact details.

However, he fondly recalled the experience of getting tickets, persuading his mother to give him money to buy them on the black market, and finally watching the film, describing it as a memory he would never forget.

Kapoor expressed admiration for Salman Khan's memorable entrance in Dabangg, highlighting how Salman’s line, “Robin Hood Pandey, swagat nahi karoge humara?” was delivered with exceptional impact. Kapoor described the moment as outstanding.

The Singham Again actor also praised Aamir Khan's work, particularly highlighting Lagaan for its thrilling climax, which, he said, felt like being in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium as audiences flocked to theaters with drums, creating a charged atmosphere.

Kapoor added that watching the film’s cricket match on the big screen was an unforgettable experience and recommended The Making of Lagaan on Netflix, calling it "unbelievable" for movie lovers.

Advertisement

On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in No Entry 2 with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor reveals THIS Amitabh Bachchan starrer was first theatrical film he saw; 'It has now taken its own life...'