Pinkvilla was the first to report that Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal are coming together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next directorial, Love And War. The film is an epic love triangle, set against the backdrop of a war, with Ranbir’s character having negative shades in the tale. Over the last 6 months, Love And War has been one the most discussed films on media as SLB literally pulled off one of the biggest casting coups of modern times. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Love And War is all set to go on floors in the first week of October.

According to sources close to the development, Love And War begins with Ranbir Kapoor in the first week of October, with Vicky Kaushal expected to join in around October 10. “Sanjay Leela Bhansali begins his journey on Love And War by shooting for some sole sequences featuring Ranbir Kapoor and then moves on the friendship portions of RK and Vicky. He has planned and designed the schedule keeping the dates of his star-cast in mind,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Alia Bhatt will get into the world of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s poetic take on love and war from December/Early January. “Alia has allotted bulk dates to YRF for the female spy universe film, Alpha. She will start Love And War after calling it a wrap on Alpha by end of November/early December,” the source informed.

According to the source, the shoot schedule of Love And War will be split in following ways based on the inter-character dynamic on-screen – Ranbir (Action), Ranbir x Vicky (Friendship), Vicky x Alia (Romance), Ranbir x Alia (Romance & Drama), and Ranbir x Alia x Vicky (The conflict). “Alia and Vicky have allotted over 200 days to Sanjay Leela Bhansali and won’t be shooting for any film till the director wraps up his epic love story. The idea is to call it a wrap on Love And War by the third quarter of 2025,” the source concluded.

Contrary to our report earlier of Jio Studios on board Love And War as a partner, the film will be produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself and the filmmaker is in talks to crack one of the biggest non-theatrical deals of all time with satellite, digital, and music players. Ranbir is meanwhile shooting for Ramayana: Part One at the moment and Vicky on the other hand gearing up for the release of Chhava in December. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

