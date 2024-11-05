Vicky Kaushal’s historical epic Chhaava looks for new release date to avoid clash with Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2? Report

Vicky Kaushal's next film, Chhaava, is one of the most awaited projects in Bollywood. However, a month before its release, new reports reveal that the film will get a new release date to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's film Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is highly anticipated after the success of its first part. Check out the whole story.

Moviegoers are enjoying the latter half of 2024 with big releases lined up. After a major film clash during Diwali, two big films will be released in December. Based on the earlier release dates, Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava were set to be released one day apart.

Similar to Pushpa, which was released in December, Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5, 2024, much to the excitement of its fans. Similarly, Vicky Kaushal's historical epic announced its release on December 6, setting the stage for a major clash.

But, a new report in Mid-day revealed that the makers of Chhaava have decided to shift their release date to avoid a clash and possible business impact.

Moreover, they are more likely to select an earlier release date, which hasn't been confirmed. Still, a new release date will soon be announced. As a result, the Allu Arjun starrer will enjoy a solo run at the box office, which will benefit it.

Advertisement

Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars the original lead cast, including Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, in their iconic roles. The film also stars Fahadh Faasil, Dhananjaya, Jagadeesh Sunil, and Ajay Ghosh in significant roles.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava is a historical epic film that is an adaptation of the Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant of the same name. Coincidently, it will also star Rashmika in the significant role of Sambhaji's wife, Yesubai. The cast includes Divya Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, Ashutosh Rana, and more. It's directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, and the film's teaser received a lot of love from the audience.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Teaser OUT: Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj ‘roars like a tiger’ in Laxman Utekar’s epic saga; Goosebumps guaranteed