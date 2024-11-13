Vicky Kaushal to portray Lord Parashurama in Dinesh Vijan's next; filming to begin November 2025

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most versatile actors in the industry, having proven his talent with his exceptional performances. While fans eagerly await his roles in Chhaava and Love & War, Pinkvilla first reported that the actor has signed another project with producer Dinesh Vijan. According to the latest reports, Kaushal is set to portray Lord Parashurama in the film, with shooting scheduled to begin in November 2025.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Vicky Kaushal was eager to sign on to a large-scale project, and producer Dinesh Vijan presented him with a script he couldn't resist.

Vicky’s next film will be a grand feature where he will portray the role of Lord Parshuram. The actor was immediately drawn to the concept and signed the project without hesitation.

The report further shared that pre-production will begin in January 2025, with the filmmakers planning to start shooting in November next year.

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Dinesh Vijan is extremely confident about Chhaava and has been thoroughly impressed by Vicky’s performance in the film. The upcoming project, they added, is a testament to the strong belief they have in Chhaava.

The source also revealed that pre-production for the film will begin early next year, as the scale of the subject demands extensive preparation. They stated, "This is unquestionably the most ambitious project for both Maddock and Vicky Kaushal. The film will require 6 to 8 months of preparation before filming starts".

Additionally, Kaushal is awaiting the release of Chhaava alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The film was originally scheduled to release on December 6, 2024, but the makers have postponed it to avoid a clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2. The new release date has not yet been announced.

While, Pinkvilla reported that Chhaava based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

He is also set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pinkvilla recently reported that Bhansali began filming with Ranbir in November 2024. According to sources, the shooting began on November 7 in Mumbai. Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

