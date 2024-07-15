Katrina Kaif seeks blessings from Swamy Koragajja after attending Anant-Radhika’s wedding with Vicky Kaushal; PIC goes viral

Katrina Kaif came to India, especially for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding. She graced the star-studded event with her husband Vicky Kaushal. The duo looked every bit of gorgeous as they made a stylish appearance. Meanwhile, a day after attending the starry night, the actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport heading to an undisclosed location.

Now, a photo of the actress has gone viral on the internet as she can be seen seeking the blessings of Swamy Koragajja in Karnataka.

Katrina Kaif's photo from Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala goes viral

A photograph of Katrina Kaif has been ruling the internet, shared by the actress’ fan page. It has been claimed that the actress is sitting in the office of Swamy Koragajja Aadisthala in Kuthar to seek blessings from Swamy Koragajja. In the viral photo, the Tiger 3 actress opted for a simple and significant look in an all-white traditional suit.

The actress kept her hair open and carried a no-make-up look while she was seen immersed in a conversation with an official.

On July 14, Katrina was spotted at the Mumbai airport while she was walking towards the gate as she smiled at the paparazzi. The actress had kept her hair open and carried stylish black sunglasses with similar outfits in the above-mentioned viral photo.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal make stunning entry at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

Katrina Kaif arrived with her husband Vicky Kaushal at the grand wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. For the special evening, the actress stunned in a red Sabyasachi saree paired with a full-sleeved solid red blouse with a closed round neckline.

Meanwhile, the Bad Newz actor complemented his lady love with an ivory kurta underneath and a pair of white pants. His overall look was highlighted with a matching stole with a sparkling border.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas co-starring Vijay Sethupathi along with Sanjay Kapoor, Radhika Apte, and more in important roles. The mystery thriller was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the actress has not announced any new project yet. However, she has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. Addressing the delay, in a recent interview with News 18, Alia had reasoned constraints for the film’s delay.

