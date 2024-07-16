Bad Newz actress Triptii Dimri admits finding comedy ‘difficult’; expresses desire to explore different genres

Triptii Dimri became a national crush last year when she starred opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action-thriller movie Animal. The actress is all set to step into the comedy realm and release her first film of 2024, titled Bad Newz.

While talking about working in the comedy caper, the actress admitted finding it the most difficult. Read on!

Triptii Dimri says comedy is a difficult genre for her

In the next couple of days, the audience will be able to see what magic Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk have created in the comedy film Bad Newz. While the team is positive about tickling many funnybones with the movie, the Animal actress thinks it is one of the most difficult film genres to pull off.

Sharing her experience of working on the comic caper after being part of drama films like Bulbbul and Qala, she told IANS, “I have always done a lot of films in the drama genre, but I feel that as an actor, it is really important to keep doing different things and keep challenging yourself. I have found comedy a little difficult since the beginning,” Dimri stated that in a way, it was really good for her.

The actress further added that “it was difficult” but overall, it was a good learning experience. She also expressed her desire to do different roles such as action, drama, comedy, and everything that is offered.

Advertisement

Triptii Dimri expressed gratitude to the Bad Newz team

In the same chat, the Laila Majnu actress thanked director Anand Tiwari for trusting her with the film because no one has seen her do comedy at that level. “It was difficult for me, especially with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, as they are very talented and their comic timing is very good,” she divulged.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has several other movies in her kitty. After Bad Newz, she will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. Dimri also has Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video and Shazia Iqbal’s Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: 5 Triptii Dimri movies that prove she is a rising star of Bollywood