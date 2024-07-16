Bad Newz: Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif’s approval of his dance moves in Tauba Tauba feels like ‘Oscar’; 'She's in a different league'

Vicky Kaushal is all over our social media feeds with his dance moves in Tauba Tauba song and we are not even complaining. Featured in his upcoming movie Bad Newz, the song has become a sensation but did the actor’s wife Katrina Kaif who is herself a brilliant dancer like his steps? In a recent interview with Mashable India, the 36-year-old revealed the same adding that his wife is out of league.

Is Vicky Kaushal a better dancer or Katrina Kaif?

The man feels there’s no competition between the two as just one song of him cannot overshadow the fact of how good of a performer Katrina is. Vicky Kaushal said, “She is in a different league. She’s just too good at what she does.” He revealed that whenever he shows her his rehearsal videos, she makes sure to leave her remarks about how things should be.

“Humne bas visarjan mein dance kiya hai (I have only danced on the occasion of visarjan). I am not a trained dancer,” Vicky quipped. He further added that he was more than happy that Katrina liked his dance in Tauba Tauba and it's no less than an achievement for him. Vicky feels, “That approval is like an Oscar.”

When Katrina Kaif guided Vicky Kaushal about moderation on-screen

In another interview with Film Companion, Vicky Kaushal admitted that he was relieved after Katrina said ‘That’s good’ to his song upon which he went like 'Shukar hai'. He also revealed Katrina’s advice for him about moderation and redirection of energy both on-screen and off-screen.

Vicky recalled Katrina telling him that she loves it when he gets carried away in song but it’s only good in real life not when the camera is rolling. The actress suggested that when cameras are rolling, he must know when to preserve that energy and how much expression to give away. “I get carried away because I start enjoying too much,” Vicky admitted.

Vicky’s next Bad Newz is directed by Anand Tiwari and also stars Triptii Dimri, Ammy Virk, and Neha Dhupia in pivotal roles. A spiritual sequel to Good Newwz, the movie will arrive in the theatres on July 19.

