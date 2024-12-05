Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release: Here’s when and where you can watch Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri starrer raunchy comedy

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri are ready to tickle your funny bone in the comedy caper Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video! Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film promises a laugh-out-loud rollercoaster of family chaos and quirky mishaps. Following its theatrical release on October 11, this crowd-pleaser is set to light up your screens as it lands on Netflix on December 7. Get ready for a dose of hilarious madness right at home!

Netflix recently turned up the excitement on social media with a video teasing its upcoming releases. Alongside announcing the OTT debut of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on December 7, the streaming platform also revealed release dates for other eagerly awaited films like Jigra and Amaran, each with its unique premiere date. The video, packed with glimpses of these films, promised a thrilling lineup for viewers.

Sharing the clip, Netflix captioned it, “Baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko, sab ko bulalo – this weekend is about to be a family wali weekend. Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home!” (Call your father, grandfather, brother—everyone—because this weekend is about to be a family weekend. Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home)!

In a conversation with Filmfare, Triptii Dimri reflected on her time working alongside Rajkummar during the making of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. She admitted to initially feeling anxious and uncertain, which impacted her confidence on set.

However, Rajkummar Rao played a pivotal role in easing her nerves by sharing insightful techniques to enhance her performance and elevate their scenes together.

The Animal actress expressed gratitude for having a co-actor like him, who not only uplifted her but also brought an incredible sense of dedication to the project. His flawless comic timing and meticulous preparation left a lasting impression on her.

She even noted how Rajkummar often stayed on set during scenes he wasn’t part of, showcasing his commitment and supportive nature. Calling him a secure and self-assured actor, Triptii acknowledged that working with him was a learning experience and credited him for significantly boosting her performance under Raaj Shaandilyaa’s direction.

Meanwhile, set against the picturesque backdrop of Rishikesh, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video takes viewers on a hilariously chaotic journey as Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), a quirky married couple from the 90s, join forces with their family to retrieve a missing first night video.

With its mix of comical mishaps and heartfelt family drama, the film promises endless entertainment. Adding to the charm, the ensemble cast features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and Tiku Talsania in pivotal roles, bringing their unique flair to this laugh-filled caper.

