Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video 2nd Saturday India Box Office Collections: Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's film nets Rs 2.10 crore on day 9

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and starring Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri and others collected around Rs 25.50 crore net at the Indian box office in its first week. While the film's collections were low given the expectations that were raised by the all time blockbuster performance of Stree 2, they were acceptable going by Rajkummar Rao's overall box office track record. The movie dropped on second Friday while it should have matched the first Thursday collections or bettered it. It saw a normal growth of 50 percent on second Saturday, as it neted Rs 2.10 crore.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Grows By A Nominal 50 Percent On 2nd Saturday

The 9 day total of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video stands at Rs 27.55 crore and it will be just under Rs 30 crore by the end of the second weekend. The movie will then have around 10-11 days to score before Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 take over the reigns. The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer looks to end its run in the vicinity of Rs 40 crore, which isn't much. However, no Rajkummar Rao movie except Stree, Stree 2, Queen (supporting role), Kai Po Che, and Srikanth have done that much, and based on that, it is par business.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's Only Consolation Is It Being The More Preferred Dussehra Release

The only thing to cheer about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video's box office performance is that it will end as the most preferred Hindi movie for Dussehra, ahead of Jigra, a much bigger film in terms of budget. It however must be noted that the Alia Bhatt starrer is doing better, internationally.

The Day Wise Net India Collections Of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 5.50 crore 2 Rs 6.75 crore 3 Rs 5.75 crore 4 Rs 2.25 crore 5 Rs 1.85 crore 6 Rs 1.75 crore 7 Rs 1.60 crore 8 Rs 1.40 crore 9 Rs 2.10 crore Total Rs 27.55 crore net in 9 days in India

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set in the year 1997. Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), mutually plan on making a s*x video of theirs, from their first night as a married couple in Goa, so that they can revisit it later and reminisce on the fond memories that they have created together. One morning, Vicky finds out that the CD player and the CD with their honeymoon night video is stolen. He doesn't let Vidya know about it. He tries all that he can to get back the CD having their explicit video. Vidya, who is unaware that the CD is stolen, starts to feel that Vicky is having a secret affair, as she follows him as he tries to recover the lost CD.

Will Vicky get back the CD or will he not? Does Vidya come to know about the lost CD? What else happens to make the situation even crazier for Vicky and Vidya (and others)? Watch Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video to find out.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video In Theatres

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video plays in theatres now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

