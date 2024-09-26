Jigra Trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt is ready to go to any length to save Vedang Raina; duo shines in emotional rollercoaster

The release of the highly anticipated movie Jigra is getting closer. The teaser and songs of the film, starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina, have increased the excitement among the fans. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that the trailer of the action thriller was set to arrive today, September 26, 2024. Now, the trailer has been released, and it showcases Alia ready to go to any length to save Vedang. It promises to be an emotional rollercoaster for the audience.

Today, the makers of the upcoming movie Jigra unveiled the trailer across social media platforms. The 3-minute, 1-second trailer opens with Alia Bhatt’s character Satya talking to her brother Ankur, played by Vedang Raina, on the phone. Then it shows Ankur being sentenced to death in three months. Satya trains and prepares herself to rescue Ankur.

The trailer suddenly takes a turn after she reaches the prison. Alia shines in an action-packed avatar as Satya races against time to save her brother, who is being tortured in jail. The sibling bond promises to be the core of the film, as the trailer ends with Satya saying that she never said that she was a morally right person; she was just Ankur’s sister.

Producer Karan Johar shared the trailer on Instagram and wrote, "Ek hazaaron mein Satya aur Ankur ki kahaani hai!"

Fans were left impressed with the trailer of Jigra and they showcased their appreciation in the comments section. One person said, “This really seems like something new something fresh something that we haven't seen in bollywood before. True women centric movie and alia is ready to slay again,” while another wrote, “Satya and Ankur - The best sibling duo.”

A user exclaimed, “The way a sister would go to any length to protect his baby brother, oh my god cannot wait to watch this movie,” and many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Jigra is directed by Vasan Bala, and the screenplay has been written by him along with Debashish Irengbam.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios, Dharma Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions, the movie is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra. Mark your calendars for the theatrical release of Jigra on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend.

