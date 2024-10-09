Triptii Dimri reveals she cried for days after Ranbir Kapoor led Animal; 'dimaag khraab hogaya tha ke kya likh rahe hain log'

Triptii Dimri has showcased her acting skills in multiple movies ever since she debuted with Poster Boys in 2017. But it was with the 2023 action-thriller that she became a household name and also the country's National crush. While she welcomed the love and appreciation that came her way after portraying Zoya opposite Ranbir Kapoor, the actress also wept for days after reading the handful of not-so-pleasant reviews from the audience.

During an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel, Triptii Dimri spoke about her early life, struggle as an actor, and dealing with the criticism for Animal. In the chat, she revealed that after the movie, she cried a lot for 2-3 days because she wasn’t used to the negativity coming her way. The Qala actress further stated that she never expected to face so much flak as she did after working opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the actioner. “Roti thi because dimaag khraab hogaya tha ke kya likh rahe hai log (I would cry because I got mad thinking what are people writing),” she said adding that people can sometimes be nasty online.

But then she spoke to her sister who advised her to own it as she is the only one who knows how she has achieved what she has. Dimri also revealed that she is very sensitive as a person. Speaking from experience, the young star shared that sometimes one should cry as it’s the body trying to tell that they need to release their trauma. This is what she did and after that, she was fine.”

In the same chat, she also expressed that before starring in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s movie, she was calmer and had more freedom. But post Animal, while there is definitely more work, there’s been a lot of criticism, which she thinks is the side effect of being a mainstream actress. The Bad Newz actress concluded by saying that she is also getting a lot of love from people all over the world, but there was no criticism before Animal.

