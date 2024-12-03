Pinkvilla was the first to report that Rajkummar Rao is teaming up with Aditya Nimbalkar for a dark comedy set against the backdrop of a murder. We also informed our readers that the film will be produced by Rajkummar Rao himself and premiere directly on Netflix. That’s not all, Pinkvilla has now exclusively learnt that Rajkummar Rao is doing two back-to-back films for the global digital player and the second film will be directed by Vivek Das.

According to sources close to the development, Rajkummar Rao has found two films, which he wishes to align with in the capacity of not just an actor, but also a producer. “Rajkummar Rao has signed Vivek Das and Aditya Nimbalkar for a feature film each under his banner, and has taken their scripts to Netflix for a multi-film deal. Everything is on paper and the films are set to roll from December 2024 to Summer 2025,” revealed a source close to the development.

According to the source, it’s a two-film deal with Netflix and will embark the new journey of production for Rajkummar Rao. “The Aditya Nimbalkar film has been titled Toaster, whereas the title of Vivek Das’ next has been kept under wraps for now,” the source added. The Vivek Das film will reportedly feature Sanya Malhotra, Seema Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles.

The source insists that Rajkummar Rao was very picky on the subjects as a producer, and strongly believes that both Aditya and Vivek have come up with solid scripts, which will resonate with the audiences all across the board. Apart from the Aditya Nimbalkar and Vivek Das directorial, Rajkummar Rao has signed on for another film too and we shall be bringing more details on the same soon. Meanwhile, the actor is continuing to hunt for more scripts to have a line-up in place for 2025. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

