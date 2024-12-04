OTT Releases This Week: Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu starrer Agni to Tanaav season 2 Vol 2 and more

This week’s OTT releases offer an enticing blend of thrilling mysteries, emotional dramas, and quirky comedies, ideal for binge-watchers. From Pratik Gandhi and Divyenndu’s Agni to Tanaav season 2 Vol 2, there’s something for all tastes. With fresh stories and stellar performances, this week’s lineup is set to impress!

1. Agni

Genre: Action, Drama

Star Cast: Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, Saiyami Kher, Sai Tamhankar, Jitendra Joshi

Director: Rahul Dholakia

Release Date: December 6

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Prime Video

Agni is an action-packed OTT release that highlights the bravery of firefighters. It follows fireman Vithal (Pratik Gandhi) as he teams up with his estranged brother-in-law, Samit (Divyenndu Sharma), to investigate a series of mysterious fires in Mumbai, racing against time to save the city.

2. Tanaav season 2 Vol 2

Genre: Action, Drama, Thriller, Crime

Star Cast: Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Kabir Bedi, Rajat Kapoor, Ekta Kaul, Danish Husain

Director: Sudhir Mishra, Eeshwar Nivas

Release Date: December 6

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

After the success of its first season, Taanav is returning with its highly anticipated second season, now set to release Vol 2. Set in the scenic backdrop of Kashmir, the new season will feature Gaurav Arora's Fareed Mir taking on the challenge posed by Manav Vij's Kabir Farooqui, promising a thrilling continuation of the drama.

Advertisement

3. Maeri

Genre: Drama, Thriller, Suspense

Star Cast: Sai Deodhara, Tanvi Prakash Mundle

Director: Sachinn Darekkar

Release Date: December 6

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Maeri is a gripping suspense thriller that explores the boundless power of a mother’s love. The series follows a woman who is willing to go to any extreme to protect her child, diving deep into emotional and thrilling territory.

As the week unfolds, don't miss out on these diverse stories that promise to take you on unforgettable emotional journeys. Whether you’re in the mood for suspense, humor, or heartwarming drama, this week’s releases have it all.

What’s on your watchlist this weekend? Share your picks in the comments below—we’d love to hear!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to make an announcement on Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif soon? Find out