Vikrant Massey reveals how his college friends' behavior 'changed' after they saw 12th Fail actor’s house

Vikrant Massey started his career in television and transitioned into films later on. Over the years, he has done small parts as well as some big parts in several films. Last year, he received acclaim and success for his role in 12th Fail. However, the actor has seen his share of struggles in life. In a recent interview, Vikrant spoke about the time when his friends started behaving differently after seeing his house.

Vikrant Massey talks about his college days

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey talked about his college days when his friends started behaving differently after they were invited to his house once.

He said: “Meri maa bahut achha khana banati thi. Toh maine unko bulaya and I said 'daawat pe aajao'. Jab woh ghar aaye aur unhone ghar ki disha dekhi, unhone dekha ki plastic ki khursiyaan hai ghar pe, paint chip ho raha hai, silan lagii hui hai ceiling pe, kitchen unke hisaab se aesthetically clean nahi tha, toh agle din se unka bartaav meri taraf badal gaya (My mom was an amazing cook. So I thought I would invite my friends for a nice meal. When they came home and looked at my house, they saw that we had plastic chairs, the paint was chipping off, and that our ceiling looked damp, the kitchen was not aesthetically clean, that’s when their behaviour towards me changed).”

The actor further added that this incident made him realize that one needs to earn money to be respected. He then went on to earn a lot of money in television at a very young age.

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail, based on the eponymous novel by Anurag Pathak which itself is inspired by the real-life story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The film met with critical and commercial success.

He has several interesting films in the lineup including Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and a yet-to-be-titled romantic film with Raashi Khanna.

