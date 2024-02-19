Vikrant Massey slams unprofessional actors who prioritize making reels on sets; says THIS about Farhan Akhtar

Vikrant Massey has been basking in the glorious success of his recent release 12th Fail. The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial has turned out to be a critical and commercial success. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about some actors who behave unprofessionally and prioritize making reels on a film set. He also heaped praise on Farhan Akhtar.

Vikrant Massey on Farhan Akhtar

In an interview with Unfiltered by Samdish Bhatia, Vikrant Massey opened up about some unprofessional actors who focus on making reels on set instead of focusing on their job. He said, “We see it very often. Some actors come on set and their first priority is to make reels. I won’t drop their name but that person knows and that person got to know about it there and then so my purpose was solved at that time. I say things on the face and I don’t have anything apart from my work. I love my job and acting is everything for me.”

The 12th Fail actor gave an example of Farhan Akhtar and praised him. “I would like to take an example of Farhan Akhtar. I am really inspired by him. What does he not have in life? He is the son of Javed Akhtar."

Massey then recalled working with him on Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. "On Dil Dhadakne Do set, he was acting, he was also the producer, his sister Zoya Akhtar was making the film, but when he would come for rehearsals, he never carried the script in his hand. He remembered all his lines and lines of other people. If a person like Farhan Akhtar can do his homework then you should be ashamed", he added.

Vikrant Massey praises Vicky Kaushal

In the same interview, Vikrant showered praises on Vicky Kaushal, calling him 'one of the finest actors'. When asked about Vicky, the 12th Fail actor said: "Mera bohot accha dost hai, acchi films kar raha hai, bohot accha banda hai. Uss admi ne aur uske pure parivaar ne, uska chhota bhai Sunny, he is very young but Sham Sir, family wo kitna struggle karke aage badh chuke hai na, they deserve every bit of what they have. (He is a very good friend of mine. He's doing good films, a good guy. Vicky and his family, his dad Sham Kaushal, even his brother Sunny Kaushal have struggled a lot and that is why they deserve every bit of what they have)".

He further called Vicky an 'incredible guy'. "I love Vicky and I think he is one of the finest actors we have", he added.

Vikrant Massey's work front

Vikrant was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's drama film 12th Fail which was based on the eponymous book which itself was inspired by the life of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Upon release, it turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. He will be next seen in Yaar Jigri, The Sabarmati Report, Sector 36, Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba, and a romantic film with Raashi Khanna.

Prior to entering films, the actor did television serials. In the same interview, Vikrant spoke about how he quit television at the peak of his career when he was earning around 25-35 lakhs. He said that he was not satisfied and wanted to transition into films.

