Vikrant Massey REVEALS taking break from acting just before watching The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi; shares his reason behind bold decision

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey recently surprised fans by announcing a break from acting. He shared that the decision came just before watching The Sabarmati Report with PM Modi. Vikrant explained that the growing demands of his career were preventing him from spending quality time with his wife, Sheetal Thakur, and their son. Reflecting on the transient nature of life, he emphasized the importance of recalibrating his priorities and revealed that he will focus on just one film next year.

At the Agenda AajTak event, Vikrant Massey reflected on achieving the life he had always dreamed of, leading him to realize it was time to fully embrace it. He shared his decision to take a break, emphasizing that life is fleeting, which is why he plans to focus on just one film next year.

“I want to take a break, because at the end of the day, everything is transient, which is why I am only doing one film next year,” he said. Vikrant Massey went on to acknowledge that the pressure of social media played a role in his decision to share his break from work.

He admitted that while he leads a public life, he is somewhat introverted by nature. He would prefer to engage with social media selectively, sharing only when it feels right.

Reflecting on the moment, the 12th Fail actor said, "When I put up that post, I was about to see Sabarmati Report with our Prime Minister." Coming from humble beginnings, where his only dream was to act in front of the camera, the experience of watching his film with the PM had a profound impact on him.

He shared that PM Modi hadn't watched any films in the past decade, with the only exception being Vikrant's movie. This moment was incredibly significant for him. Alongside this achievement, he was also dealing with the birth of his son, which made it difficult for him to spend quality time with both his wife, Sheetal Thakur, and their child.

Vikrant Massey explained that all of this was happening at once, which led him to write in his Instagram post that, as an actor, son, father, and husband, it was time to recalibrate. Reflecting on his career, he questioned what more he could have achieved professionally in India and expressed his desire to continue improving himself as an artist moving forward.

On December 2, Vikrant took to Instagram to announce his decision to take a break from acting. Grateful for the overwhelming love and support from his fans, the actor of 12th Fail shared that it was time for him to 'recalibrate' and reconnect with his roles as a husband, father, son, and actor.

He revealed that in 2025, he would meet his audience one last time for the foreseeable future, reflecting on his last two films and the many cherished memories over the years. Expressing his deep gratitude, he thanked everyone for their constant support, leaving a heartfelt message of being 'forever indebted'.

The Sabarmati Report, starring Vikrant Massey, was released in theaters on November 15, 2024. The film also features Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in key roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the movie is based on the real-life tragedy of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express being set on fire in Godhra on February 27, 2002.

The incident resulted in the deaths of at least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya, sparking violent riots across the state. The film explores the aftermath and impact of this tragic event.

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will next be seen starring opposite Shanaya Kapoor in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan.

