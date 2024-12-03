Vikrant Massey reveals TRUTH behind his post hinting at retirement: 'Home and health are...'

Vikrant Massey’s cryptic post in the wee hours of Monday left fans worried, with many speculating that the actor has announced his ‘retirement’ from acting. After maintaining a stoic silence, The Sabarmati Report actor clarified that he just wanted a 'long break’ as he missed his home and was not keeping well health-wise.

While speaking with News 18 Showsha, Vikrant Massey revealed that he is not leaving acting, but merely taking a break. He stated, “I’m not retiring… Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up… People misread it [the social media post]."

Notably, on Monday, December 2, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle and posted a long note announcing his decision to step back from acting. Expressing his gratitude for the immense love and support from his fans and followers, the 12th Fail actor mentioned that it was time for him to "recalibrate" and go back home as a husband, father, son and actor.

“So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted," he said in the post.

Minutes after the post was shared, users flooded the comments section expressing sadness and heartbreak about his decision, whereas, several fans wished him luck for the new phase of his life.

Patralekhaa reacting to the post stated, "Noway!!! You are one of the finest actors that we have.." Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor shockingly stated, "What????? Sonu!! No you are one of the very few real actors we have left!!!!!!" while Dia Mirza mentioned, "Breaks are best you’ll be even more amazing on the other side" and his 12th Fail co-star Medha Shankr commented, "???? What? What? No!"

Vikrant was last seen in Dheeraj Sarna’s The Sabarmati Report, co-starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra. The film also had a special screening for PM Narendra Modi in Parliament, Delhi. It was also attended by other important political personalities from the Cabinet ministry including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Health Minister JP Nadda, among others.

