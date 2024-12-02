Is Vikrant Massey quitting Bollywood? His latest cryptic post leaves fans heartbroken: ‘I realise its time to...’

Vikrant Massey made his film debut in 2013 and has since then worked on various acclaimed projects. He created a lot of headlines for his acting in 12th Fail and other recent films. However, Vikrant’s latest cryptic post has now taken everyone by surprise as it hinted that he might be quitting Bollywood. He said that it was time for him to "recalibrate." This has left the fans heartbroken.

On December 2, 2024, Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and shared a note that looked like an announcement of his retirement from acting. Expressing his gratitude to the audience, Vikrant began, “Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support.”

He then shared that it was time for him to go back home. The 12th Fail actor stated, “But as I move forward, I realise its time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

Vikrant announced that he would be seen in his last 2 films next year, saying, “So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories.”

He concluded, “Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

Fans couldn’t believe it and expressed their sadness in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Good actors like you shouldn’t retire so soon, buddy. You are one of the finest I know," while another wrote, “I hope it’s not true.”

A comment read, “You’re my fav actor. You’re so phenomenal; your eyes when you act that’s so expressive.. We will wait for you come back soon.” Many others left broken hearts and sad emojis to convey their feelings.

Vikrant Massey was last seen in the movie The Sabarmati Report, which was released on November 15. In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that he has teamed up with Shanaya Kapoor for a love story titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The shooting is currently underway.

