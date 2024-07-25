Inside Vikrant Massey’s ‘Duniya’ featuring wife Sheetal Thakur and son Vardaan; netizens call it ‘most precious picture’ ever

There’s an old quote by Steve Martin, “A father carries pictures where his money used to be.” Isn’t it so true? The world comes to a restart when a child is born because it’s the same day a father is born as well. Vikrant Massey is embracing the same phase and we only have warm wishes and good luck for the new-dad.

The 12th Fail actor took to Instagram today (July 25) and shared a heartwarming image of what he called ‘Meri Duniya’ and we are crying tears of joy.

Vikrant Massey drops new picture with wife and son

Imagine sitting at home and seeing your wife and your son playing with themselves and thinking that this is the life you always imagined to live. This is what Vikrant Massey probably felt when he clicked this wholesome picture that is now going viral. Featuring the actor’s wife Sheetal Thakur playing with their baby Vardaan against the light, our hearts are full seeing this view which might now be an eternal memory for Vikrant. Check out:

When Vikrant Massey opened up on embracing fatherhood

Vikrant and Sheetal tied the knot on February 14, 2022, and welcomed their first child Vardaan on February 7, 2024. In a conversation with GQ soon after, the 37-year-old said that being a father is the best role he has played so far. “A role that's going to last a lifetime and the one I'm most looking forward to. I'm going to take each day as it comes,” Massey asserted.

The Chhapak actor added that he wants to be nimble and think things on his feet so that he can be adaptive. He believes that because of the fast-running and evolving world, there’s no point in planning ahead about anything. Vikrant added, “The priority is to ensure my baby is healthy, and apart from that, I'm just soaking it all in."

Vikrant Massey is at the peak of his life both professionally and personally. The actor just got out of celebrating the long-run success of his film 12th Fail which was a smashing hit at the box office. He’ll be soon seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba which will premiere on Netflix on August 9.

