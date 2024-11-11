Vikrant Massey responds to criticism questioning his secularism after The Sabarmati Report trailer: ‘My parents had an inter-caste marriage, so did I’

After earning widespread acclaim for his performance in 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey is gearing up for his next film, The Sabarmati Report. However, following the trailer's release, he faced criticism from those questioning his secular beliefs. In a strong response to the trolls, the actor defended his values, pointing out that both his parents had an inter-caste marriage, he himself followed a similar path, and his brother converted to another religion. He emphasized that his life speaks volumes about his secularism.

In The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant Massey plays a journalist, but ahead of its release, he's facing criticism over his secular values. Critics have questioned his integrity due to his involvement in the film. However, in an interview with Shubhankar Mishra’s show, Unplugged, he defended himself, emphasizing that true secularism lies in standing by others regardless of religion, caste, or background.

Vikrant further addressed the issue of labeling everything in extremes, stating that social media often pushes binary views. He asserted that he remains both secular and liberal, despite the pressures of online debates. When asked about his interpretation of secularism, the 12th Fail actor explained it as living together harmoniously, respecting each other’s cultures, and remaining proud of one’s own.

Vikrant Massey also reflected on his personal growth, acknowledging that his views have evolved over time. In a candid admission, he shared how his perceptions of religious communities have changed, moving away from the belief that any group is in danger.

Advertisement

He also emphasized important values such as not belittling others or elevating oneself by insulting others. He reiterated that the essence of the country remains unity in diversity, adding that his own life is a testament to secularism.

Highlighting his personal experience, he said, "The country’s DNA is still unity in diversity. I am still the same. You know the situation in my house. My parents had an inter-caste marriage. So did I. My brother converted to another religion. What can be more secular?"

The trailer of The Sabarmati Report introduces Vikrant as a Hindi-speaking journalist eager to make his mark in the media world. His journey takes a dark turn when he discovers that his senior, played by Ridhi Dogra, allegedly hides the uncomfortable truths surrounding the Godhra train tragedy during its coverage.

Battling substance abuse in the aftermath, his life shifts again when another reporter steps in to expose the untold side of the story. The film seeks to shed light on a fresh perspective of the tragedy, exploring a narrative that has been largely overlooked but has deeply impacted many lives.

Advertisement

The Sabarmati Report, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures in collaboration with Vikir Films, stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, Ridhi Dogra, and Barkha Singh in key roles.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan. It is set for a theatrical release on November 15, 2024.

ALSO READ: Vikrant Massey admits receiving threats over his role in The Sabarmati Report: ‘I’m dealing with it or…’