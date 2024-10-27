After the success of 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey has been on a signing spree, and is presently gearing up for the release of The Sabarmati Express in November. While the promotions begin in November, we hear that the actor has started shooting for a love story titled Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, which will mark the big-screen debut of Shanaya Kapoor. According to sources close to the development, Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor have started shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan today.

The film is being produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under their banner, Mini Films with Santoshi Singh as the director. “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is written by Niranjan Iyengar and Mansi Bagla, and is a pure love story – a genre that has gone missing for the last few years. The music is composed by Vishal Mishra, and the album will have a lot of melodies with top singers of the fraternity,” revealed a source close to the development.

Talking about venturing into the romantic space with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyaan, Vikrant Massey says, ““Playing a lover boy is an exciting challenge, and the scale of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan feels truly grand. Mansi’s belief in me as a romantic lead has been constant, and together, we're creating something special. My gratitude goes to Mansi and Varun Bagla for this incredible opportunity and working with Santosh Singh again has been creatively fulfilling. AKG has all the elements to win people’s hearts and I am really excited and looking forward to be working with Shanaya in her debut film."

Advertisement

Shanaya Kapoor insists that the story of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan holds a special space in her heart and is excited to share the screenspace with Vikrant. She shares, “It’s very exciting for me to be sharing the screen with Vikrant in such a heartfelt and original story. My character is very close to my heart - she’s strong, emotional and vibrant. And I am grateful for this opportunity. I would like to thank Santosh for guiding me every step of the way, and I am excited about working with dynamic and involved producers Mansi and Varun Bagla. Need all your love and blessings as we embark this journey.”

Director Santosh Singh is excited to reunite with Vikrant Massey. “It is based on the short story by one of the most loved and celebrated writers of our country, Mr Ruskin Bond. It's always fascinating to work with younger talents and Shanaya brings that freshness as she embarks on her acting journey with this film.”

Advertisement

Mansi and Varun Bagla meanwhile promise to bring back the era of pure love for the big screen. The filming is now underway, with shooting locations spread across Mumbai, Mussoorie, and Europe. Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is slated for a 2025 release. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Anil Thadani offers 30 ft. free cut out of Allu Arjun as Pushpa to exhibitors for BB 3 showcasing