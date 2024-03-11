Vindu Dara Singh calls Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's Adipurush 'huge mistake'; says makers were asked to 'change dialogues'

Actor Vindu Dara Singh recently talked about the issues he observed in the film Adipurush, which features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. Vindu, known for his connection to the Ramayana, has upheld his father Dara Singh's tradition of playing Hanuman in both films and stage performances.

Vindu Dara Singh opens up on things that went wrong in Adipurush

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu Dara Singh disclosed that Adipurush director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir were questioned regarding the dialogues during the filming. Describing Adipurush as a “huge mistake,” Vindu expressed his opinion. He mentioned that it was surprising to witness such a misstep from a talented director and producer. If they intended to pass responsibility to the younger generation, they should have depicted the right things at least.

He said, “It was shocking to see how such a talented director and producer could make a mistake like this. If they wanted to pass on the buck to the kids, they should have at least shown the right things. The film was a mess, a huge mistake. I didn’t expect it.”

Referring to Om Raut depicting Lanka as black instead of its description of being made of gold, Vindu shared that the actors involved in the film actually requested the director and writer to modify the dialogues because they felt they were inaccurate. However, the filmmakers chose not to make changes as they believed they were creating something extraordinary.

Speaking about the same, he said, “In fact, the actors who worked in the film told me that they would ask the director and writer to change the dialogues as they felt it was wrong. But the makers didn’t do so as they believed they were making something exceptional. I am sure, they will not repeat a mistake like this again.”

About Adipurush

Adipurush, released in June last year, adapted the Ramayana epic, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghava and Janaki, while Saif Ali Khan played the antagonist Lankesh. Regrettably, the film faced criticism and financial setbacks, failing to recover its reported budget of more than Rs 600 crore.

