Saif Ali Khan’s ex-GF freaked out after his photoshoot with Kareena Kapoor; REVEALS Dabboo Ratnani

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding was one of the most sought-after events of 2012. But prior to getting married, they worked on multiple projects and photoshoots. During one such shoot, Saif’s then-girlfriend became furious after she saw him posing with Kareena, shared celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. Read on for more scoop!

Saif Ali Khan’s ex-ladylove freaked out during his photo shoot with Kareena Kapoor Khan

Acclaimed celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani was in a chat with Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel. It was then that he went back in time and recalled the photo shoot that he was conducting with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He said that the Adipurush actor’s then-girlfriend was not very happy about the shoot.

Sharing more about the couple’s first shoot together at his studio, Ratnani divulged that there was good chemistry between Saif Ali Khan and Bebo. He added that during the magazine cover shoot, Saif’s girlfriend was ‘freaking out’. The photographer shared, “Saif ki wo time mein jo girlfriend thi, wo bahot gussa ho gayi thi (Saif’s then-girlfriend got very angry). She was there at the shoot. She was like, ‘What is this shoot? Why are they shooting together? They’re not doing a film together right now. Ye shoot kyun ho raha hai? (Why is this shoot happening).’”

Advertisement

He further added that at that point in time, both the actors were seeing different people. They had their respective boyfriend and girlfriend and he never thought that they would end up getting married. However, when they both came together Dabboo made the print of the photo and sent a framed picture from their first photoshoot. Saif immediately remembered that photoshoot and asked Dabboo to write on it that this was when it all started.

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s relationship

The couple’s romance bloomed on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan. Saif and Kareena then dated for five years before they eventually got married in a private ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai. It was followed by a reception in Mumbai and Delhi respectively. They have been blessed with two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan who were born in 2016 and 2021 respectively.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora serve major BFF fashion goals in pristine white outfits with luxurious bags