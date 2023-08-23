EXCLUSIVE: Alia Bhatt is no longer a part of Ramayana; An update on the new shooting timelines

In June 2023, Pinkvilla exclusively informed its readers about the progress of Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious project, Ramayana. The film was to feature Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and KGF star Yash in pivotal roles. It was later revealed that a crucial test shoot was scheduled at Film City by the end of July to ensure the authenticity of the set's appearance. Pre-production activities were in full swing, and the film was set to kick off in December this year. However, the latest update indicates that there might be a slight change in the production timeline of Ramayana. Industry sources suggest that Ramayana won't commence in December as previously scheduled. The three-part film is still in its preparatory stages and has yet to finalize its cast.

"It's understandable that a magnum opus like Ramayana requires time and intense pre-production work, as they are going into the smallest details of everything to get it right on screen. Which is why things are progressing at a slower pace. Also, as far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues," shared an insider.

Regarding the role of Raavan, discussions with KGF star Yash are ongoing. Contrary to rumors, the Kannada superstar has not withdrawn from the project and is actively engaged in deliberations with the film's creators. “The look test has already happened with Yash, and the conversation has progressed positively. The makers are optimistic about getting him on board, but he has not yet signed. Yash is also committed to National Award-winning director Geethu Mohandas for a big-scale action thriller, so his casting in the Ramayana depends on what he prioritizes," the source elaborated.

Advertisement

Furthermore, details regarding the revised shooting timeline remain unclear. "Ramayana is happening, but it's going to take some more time. It's an ambitious project, and the makers want to be fully prepared before taking it on floors. Directors Nitesh Tiwari and Ravi Udhyawar and producers Madhu Mantena and Namit Malhotra intend to make Ramayana the biggest visual spectacle coming out of India. A large team of qualified professionals from across the world is fiercely working to create the world of the Ramayana in all its glory," the source concluded, noting that the filmmakers are now eyeing a mid-2024 initiation of filming.

We reached out to the film’s representative for an official quote. However, we are yet to hear back from them.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Farhan Akhtar in talks for Begin Again Remake; Nitya Mehra to direct