Did you know Salman Khan still gets pocket money from his father Salim Khan?

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is extremely close to his family, especially his parents. Apart from spending an ample amount of time with them, he also prioritizes his health and fitness routine. In an interview, actor Vindu Dara Singh who has known Khan since his college days revealed that the acclaimed actor is an avid foodie and still accepts pocket money from his father Salim Khan. Read on!

Vindu Dara Singh says Salman Khan eats like a pig

While talking to Siddharth Kannan, Vindu Dara Singh, who has been associated with the film industry for decades spoke about Salman Khan. Singh revealed that the Tiger 3 actor has a huge appetite. “Salman used to mention that he began exercising more after seeing my physique and my response was always that he was overdoing it. He approaches food too in a similar manner. He eats like a pig and exercises like a dog,” Vindu said in the interview.

Singh also added that on seeing the quantity of food he consumes, when they ask Khan ‘Bhai, where does all that food go?’ he replies that he will burn it off during his evening workouts.

Vindu Dara Singh says Salman Khan still runs on the pocket money his father gives him

Further on, in the same chat, the Son Of Sardaar actor shared that Khan’s father Salim Khan used to give him money every day. “He would hand over the money to Salman’s helper Nadeem. What expenses does Salman have, after all? So, whatever his father gave him, be it Rs 50,000 or Rs 1 lakh, he would donate it to the poor. And the blessings of such acts are with him even today,” he said.

According to Vindu, Salman still runs on the pocket money his father gives his helper every day. “Salman has a blank card. He never has money because he doesn’t need it. Now, instead of Nadeem, whom Salman appointed as the head of some other company, another guy handles the money he gets. I can’t even imagine how many poor people he has helped with this money. The Being Human organization came much later, but he has always been like this, very helping,” he stated.

Arbaaz Khan reveals Salman Khan was a brat in his childhood

During an episode of the podcast Timeout with Ankit, Arbaaz Khan shared that his brother Salman Khan was mischievous as a kid. The actor revealed that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan star would receive scoldings from their father along with a light smack as a form of discipline. "We escaped, but Salman was a little bit of a brat," Arbaaz said.

Moreover, Sohail Khan also shared that as a father, Salim Khan was very concerned regarding Salman because the latter thought nothing was impossible for him. “He didn’t look at anything as if it couldn’t be done. If you could think about it, if it’s there in your head, you can probably figure it out,” he quipped.

Arbaaz Khan says they don't take Salman Khan for granted

During the same chat, Arbaaz opined that they never to the mistake of taking Salman for granted. “Salman should not feel ghar ki murgi daal barabar. On set, he gets the respect of a superstar,” he stated adding that he should not feel that ‘Because I am your brother, you call me before time, you make me do more work’. So, they have to be more careful.

