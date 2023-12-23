Best Villain of 2023 POLL: Bobby Deol in Animal to Emraan Hashmi in Tiger 3; who impressed you the most?

A story is never complete without the presence of a strong antagonist. They are the ones who lend purpose to the tale and the performance of the actor playing them contributes greatly to how compelling the movie is going to be. In 2023, the audiences were treated to several unforgettable performances by actors in negative roles. Pinkvilla is now giving the choice to its readers to pick who they thought was the best villains of this year!

From Bobby Deol as Abrar in Animal, to Emraan Hashmi as Aatish in Tiger 3, we saw some menacing antagonists in Bollywood films and web series this year. Before you vote for your favorite, let’s take a quick look at the worthy contenders below.

List of actors who aced villain role in 2023

1. Bobby Deol as Abrar Haque in Animal

Bobby Deol has been ruiling the headlines ever since his appearance as the ferocious antagonist Abrar Haque in Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer Animal. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released on December 1, and Bobby Deol’s performance in the film was lauded by one and all. While he had less screen time in the film, his exceptional performance left a huge impact and will be remembered for a long time.

2. Emraan Hashmi as Aatish Rehman in Tiger 3

Steering away from his ‘lover boy’ image, Emraan Hashmi played the antagonist in the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. He was seen as Aatish Rehman, the ex-deputy Director-General of ISI, in the film. Fuelled by rage, he aims to destroy Tiger and his family. Emraan’s menacing role in the film was lauded by one and all.

3. John Abraham as Jim in Pathaan

Pathaan released in January 2023, and John Abraham left everyone in awe as he played the antagonist in this film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. He was seen as Jim, a former RAW agent who went rogue, and now leads a mercenary group called Outfit X. In an interview with Film Companion, director Siddharth Anand said that he feels Jim’s character warrants a prequel. However, he added that it’s too early to talk about anything.

4. Vijay Sethupathi as Kalee in Jawan

Vijay Sethupathi is seen as Kalee Gaikwad, a global arms dealer in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. His menacing performance as Kalee left fans impressed, and quickly became the talk of the town.

5. Manish Wadhwa as Hamid Iqbal in Gadar 2

Manish Wadhwa played the villainous character of Major General Hamid Iqbal in Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. He received a lot of appreciation for playing the antagonist in the film.

6. Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh in Adipurush

While Saif Ali Khan earlier played negative roles in many films including Omkara, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Ek Hasina Thi, fans got to see him as the antagonist once again in Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush. He was seen as demon king Lankesh in the movie, and he did a good job at acing the negative role.

7. Vijay Varma as Anand Swarnakar in Dahaad

Vijay Varma played an incredibly complex character in the crime thriller web series Dahaad, starring Sonakshi Sinha and Gulshan Devaiah. He played the role of Anand Swarnakar, a college lecturer, who is behind the murders of innocent women.

8. Ronit Roy as Sikandar Chowdhary in Bloody Daddy

Ali Abbas Zafar's action thriller film Bloody Daddy, starring Shahid Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Ronit Roy, released on OTT in June this year. Ronit Roy played the role of a drug lord Sikandar Chowdhary, and did a fairly good job of portraying the antagonist in the film.

