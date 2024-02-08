Saif Ali Khan breaks silence on Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush's failure: 'You have to shrug it off...'

After the highly anticipated mythological movie Adipurush faced a disappointing start and controversy, its cast and crew chose to stay out of the public eye. Only writer-lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla openly discussed the film's content, quality, and the criticism it received. However, several months later, actor Saif Ali Khan briefly commented on the movie's failure in a recent interview.

Saif Ali Khan opens up about Adipurush’s failure

During a recent interaction with Film Companion, Saif Ali Khan emphasized that he doesn't consider himself a star capable of guaranteeing success for every project. He mentioned his experience with the 2019 Western film Laal Kaptaan as evidence. Despite being directed by Navdeep Singh, the film struggled to surpass the Rs 50 lakh mark on its first day of release. He said humorously, “I’m not star enough to pull off anything.”

He mentioned that it's good to be practical, and he has never viewed himself as a superstar, nor does he aspire to be one. While he appreciates being recognized, he prefers to stay grounded and not get carried away. His parents, who are renowned stars themselves, have always maintained a down-to-earth approach. He believes in facing reality and staying true to oneself. He emphasized the importance of not fearing failure and embracing it as part of the journey.

He said, “It’s nice to be realistic, and I’ve never actually thought of myself as a star, and I don’t really want to also. I like being a star, but I don’t want to be delusional. My parents are big stars, but very realistic, very normal. There’s so much more in life to be real about, my focus has always been on that… The idea is not to be scared of failing.”

He mentioned that often people praise choices they consider bold, like in the case of Adipurush. They discuss risks, but if you fail, it's not truly a risk. He believes that experiencing failure is inevitable and it's just a part of the process. It's important to acknowledge the disappointment, accept it as part of the journey, and then move on to the next endeavor with determination.

He said, “People say, ‘That was a brave choice…’ You talk about Adipurush, for example. People talk about risks, but if you fall on your face, it’s not a risk really. You have to have a few of those also, and it’s a part of the approach. You have to shrug it off, feel bad, and say, ‘Nice try, but bad luck, let’s go to the next one’.”

About Adipurush

Adipurush, which hit screens in June last year, was based on the Ramayana epic. It starred Prabhas and Kriti Sanon as Raghava and Janaki respectively, with Saif Ali Khan portraying the antagonist Lankesh. Unfortunately, the movie was both a critical and financial failure, unable to recoup its reported budget of over Rs 600 crore.

