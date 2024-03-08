Vindu Dara Singh recalls Amitabh Bachchan's unexpected visit during Dara Singh's memorial

Wrestler and actor Dara Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Hanuman in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, breathed his last in 2012 at the age of 83. Vindu Dara Singh, the son of the late actor, recently recounted an incident. He mentioned that after his father passed away, they chose to honor his life and legacy by popping champagne. However, things took an unexpected turn when Amitabh Bachchan entered, mistaking it for a party, and was surprised by the scene before him.

An unexpected encounter with Amitabh Bachchan

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vindu said, “My Dad said, ‘When I die, celebrate my life, don’t cry’.” After the veteran actor’s death, his family gathered to mourn the loss. He recalled, “We thought, 'Dad said celebrate my life.' So after we bid goodbye to everyone, we started popping champagne, we started partying and saying, 'To dad, to dad'."

He said, “The bell rings and we see it’s Amitabh Bachchan. He had come there to offer his condolence. He must have thought what is happening here?” The Big B was dressed in white and had come at night as he had been shooting the whole day.

Vindu further recalled that Amitabh Bachchan asked, "What is happening?" Vindu replied, "Dad asked us to celebrate his life." Bachchan gave a thumbs up and inquired about Vindu's mother's whereabouts. Vindu directed him towards her. Bachchan went and sat with her, but he appeared shocked by the scene unfolding before him.

Tributes to Dara Singh: A fond farewell

In 2012, when Dara Singh passed away, Amitabh Bachchan posted on Twitter, “Dara Singh ji passed away this morning. A great Indian and one of the finest humans… An entire era of his celebrated presence gone!” His son Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Dara ji passes away. Had the honor of working with him in Shararat. The most gentle and kind man. Really looked up to him. Will miss him. He was always so loving and gave the best hugs. Remember meeting him for the 1st time while dad was shooting Mard. Was convinced… That he truly was the only human who could not be pulled apart by even airplanes.”

