EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Karnick hopes to be part of Animal Park; dubs Ranbir Kapoor-Anil Kapoor 'encyclopedias'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has emerged as one of the most successful films of the year, bringing immense success to actors Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, who are receiving abundant love from the audience. Triptii Dimri has earned the title of the national crush, and Saurabh Sachdeva is being lauded for his impactful role. Siddhant Karnick, who portrays Varn, Ranbir's brother-in-law in the film, is also gaining recognition. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Siddhant shared insights, mentioning that although he didn't have a chance to share a scene with Bobby Deol in the film, there might be an opportunity in the sequel Animal Park. How exactly? Let's delve into the details.

Siddhant Karnick is optimistic about returning in Animal Park

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddhant Karnick said that he didn't share a scene with Bobby Deol in Animal because their storylines didn't intersect. Their first meeting was at the movie premiere. However, he expressed his hope to collaborate with Bobby in Animal Park. Wondering how? The actor explained, "Bobby sir, I met only at the premiere. We did not have the same tracks, but we still have Animal Park."

Karnick further expressed his wish to return in the sequel, possibly in full revenge mode. He shared, "When I was watching the film, I thought, Varun has his son, so I just hope I shave my beard off and come back as the son. I hope if you all really liked it, at the end of the day, we supply to the demand. If the fans and people want me back, I would love to be back."

Siddhant Karnick describes Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor as living encyclopedias of the Indian film industry

The actor also reflected on his initial encounters with Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Recalling being delayed for the first reading session with Anil, Ranbir, and other actors due to heavy traffic, Siddhant entered the room to find everyone already waiting. Fueled by guilt, he imagined Anil and Ranbir giving him an intimidating look, although it was just a creation of his own mind. Apologizing for his tardiness, Siddhant sat down, and as they began reading, he soon realized that these perceived intimidating glances were merely products of his imagination.

Sharing further, the Adipurush actor mentioned that both Anil and Ranbir, when discussing characters and the industry, proved to be like living encyclopedias. Whenever he had a scene with either of them, he made a conscious effort to sit and listen, recognizing their wealth of knowledge about the Indian film industry.

Karnick also delved into his first scene and the experience of working with the Nayak actor. He revealed that the initially scheduled big dramatic showdown with the Tamasha actor was changed the evening before when they were doing some blocking work. Anil Kapoor himself suggested to Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director, that instead of the intense scene, they should film the family portrait scene, which was relatively easier. This change brought relief to Siddhant, as he couldn't explicitly ask the director to go easy on him for his first scene. On the day of shooting the family portrait scene, Siddhant made sure to be punctual.

As they all stood in their designated positions, Anil gestured for Siddhant to come to him. Siddhant acknowledged with a 'yes, sir,' and the Fighter actor adjusted his collar and tie, mentioning that he now looked smart. Karnick considers it a blessing and a valuable lesson when the same thing happened the next day.

