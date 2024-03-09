Ajay Devgn's hilarious Gajar Halwa prank on sets of Son of Sardaar will leave you in stitches; Here's what happened

Childhood pals Vindu Dara Singh and Ajay Devgn, both rooted in the film industry, share a unique bond. Ajay, son of action director Veeru Devgn, and Vindu, son of the legendary actor and wrestler Dara Singh, have grown up side by side. Reflecting on their shared past, Vindu recalled a memorable incident during the shooting of Son of Sardaar in Patiala. Ajay and Kajol welcomed them, treating everyone to what was supposed to be sweet Gajar Ka Halwa. However, in a classic twist, Ajay's generous offer turned out to be a spicy surprise.

Vindu Dara Singh recalls Son Of Sardaar shooting days

During an interview with Sidharth Kanan, Vindu Dara Singh recalled how Ajay played a prank on the sets of their film, Son of Sardaar. Vindu recalled, “Son of Sardaar, ki shooting chal rahi hai. Ajay aaya. Kajol aayi thi humein milne Patiala (Kajol had come to meet us in Patiala). We finished that film in 30–40 days in Patiala. Ajay got a plate and said that Kajol has made really good Gajar Ka Halwa. Whoever would come, he would first offer them gajar ka halwa. The moment you put it in your mouth, it turns out to be chilies.”.

In the same interview, Vindu Dara Singh said that during their college days, Ajay’s Jeep had swords and hockey sticks used by Veeru Devgn's fighter. However, police saw it and mistook them as weapons of goons, and the college-going Vindu and Ajay were detained.

Advertisement

He recalled, “It was a Holi party, and we were in college. So we were driving around, and Ajay was driving. We felt like having a beer and stopped outside a wine shop. When we came out, we saw police around our jeep. When he asked them the matter, they asked if the jeep was ours. When we asked what has happened, we saw swords, hockey sticks, which the fighters used to practice with. The police thought we are goons and locked us up in Bandra station."

He continued, “We tried telling him that I am Dara Singh’s son and Ajay is fight master Veeru Devgn’s son but they didn’t listen to us. Finally, they paid attention after we repeated the same names. At that time, Daddy and Randhawa's uncle (Sardar Singh Randhawa) were not wrestling, but Randhawa uncle’s son was. He was tall and, at that time, like a hero. There was buzz about him. So the police asked us to call him.” After their friend came to the police station, Vindu and Ajay were released from the lockup.

Ajay Devgn on the work front

Ajay Devgn is currently basking in the success of his recently released movie Shaitaan, co-starring R Madhavan and Jyotika. The movie has received positive responses from viewers and critics alike. Ajay Devgn is currently engrossed in the production of Singham Again, the highly anticipated third installment in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Following the success of Singham Again in 2014, which was well-received by audiences, the cop universe expanded with the introduction of characters like Simmba (played by Ranveer Singh) and Sooryavanshi (played by Akshay Kumar).

The upcoming Singham Again promises to broaden the cinematic universe even further, featuring new faces like Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reprising her role as Ajay's love interest in Singham Again. Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects include a diverse array of films such as Maidaan, Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, and Dhamaal 4, showcasing his versatility and commitment to entertaining audiences with a variety of roles.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn-R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan gets U/A certification; CBFC suggests 4 modifications: Report