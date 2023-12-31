Top highest grossing films at the Indian box office in 2023 - Shah Rukh Khan tops with Jawan and Pathaan

On the final day of the year, it is the time to look at the top grossers of the year at the box office. Presently, the crown of the year's top grossers rests firmly on the head of Shah Rukh Khan, orchestrating a triumphant return after a four-year hiatus, delivering not one but two all-time record grossers, Jawan and Pathaan.



It wasn’t just SRK making a comeback but Bollywood also made one too. No Bollywood film had emerged as Highest Grosser of the Year (HGOTY) since Dangal in 2016, often overshadowed by South Indian productions and, occasionally, even Hollywood. That changed this year, with Jawan clinching the title. In a striking reversal from the previous year, where not a single Bollywood film cracked the top five grossers, the current year marks a complete takeover, with the top four grossers all hailing from Bollywood.

Without further ado, let's delve into the numbers, the highest-grossing films of the year at the Indian box office are as follows. The order of ranking is expected to see some changes when the films currently running complete their run. Animal, currently in third place, is anticipated to surpass Pathaan for the second spot, while Salaar is poised to enter the top five, surpassing Leo and Jailer. Additionally, Dunki, presently outside the top ten, may secure a spot depending on its performance in January.

Jawan - Rs. 754 crore Pathaan - Rs. 643 crore Animal - Rs. 635 crore (30 days, Rs. 645 crore expected) Gadar 2 - Rs. 625 crore Leo - Rs. 421 crore Jailer - Rs. 409 crore Salaar - Rs. 376 crore (9 days, Rs. 450 crore expected) Tiger 3 - Rs. 315 crore Adipurush - Rs. 305 crore The Kerala Story - Rs. 268 crore

Unlike last year, which was increasingly top-heavy, this year saw several films doing big numbers. Other than Jawan and Pathaan, Animal and Gadar 2 crossed the Rs. 600 crore mark. Kollywood delivered two big blockbusters, Leo and Jailer, both grossing over Rs. 400 crore. Just outside the top ten, Varisu and Ponniyin Selvan 2 raked in over Rs. 200 crore.

Meanwhile, Tollywood had a subdued year at the box office. There weren’t many big releases this year to begin with, the ones that were there didn’t really do the best. The biggest Telugu film of the year is Salaar, which will make it to the top five with around Rs. 450 crore but expectations were much higher. The next best was Waltair Veeraya, which grossed just under Rs. 200 crore at the beginning of the year. The outlook for the industry appears promising next year, with all top stars set to grace the screens and several big releases scheduled, including Pushpa 2, likely to claim the title of the biggest film of the year.

