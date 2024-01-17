Rakesh Bedi and Vindu Dara Singh to perform at Ram Mandir ceremony

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported about actor Vishal Nayak being roped in to play the character of Lord Ram opposite Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini (as Goddess Sita) in the grand event held in Ayodhya for the Ram Mandir inaguration.

Now, we bring to you information about other actors who will be playing prominent roles in the Ramleela at Ayodhya.

Vindu Dara Singh and Rakesh Bedi to perform at Ayodhya

Vindu Dara Singh and Rakesh Bedi shared a video from the airport wherein they met as they were heading to Ayodhya for the performance. Vindu revealed to ANI that he will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the play. The rituals began on January 16, and the consecration ceremony will take place on January 22 at Lord Ram's birthplace.

In the video shared by Rakesh on Instagram, he mentioned that he bumped into his good friend Vindu on the airport not knowing that they were headed towards the same location for the same reason.

Have a look at the video shared by Rakesh Bedi-

In a conversation with ANI, Vindu revealed that he will be playing Lord Shiva in the Ramleela in the seven-day-long event in Ayodhya. He said, "Ayodhya will become the world's top pilgrimage site. It is said that Satyayuga is coming even within Kaliyuga, this is happening. This is our Ram ji. Modi ji and Yogi ji are doing so much work and serving the country."

Rakesh Bedi emphasized the importance of the construction of an airport which brings development.

More about the event in Ayodhya

As per reports, the UP government has planned to showcase 18 forms of Ramleela in Ayodhya as the event began yesterday and will conclude on January 22 with the grand inauguration of Ram Mandir. Reports suggest that more than 7000 people are invited for the event which includes Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, and industrialists.

Other celebrities to attend the Ram Mandir inauguration

Pinkvilla had exclusively reported that actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor received the invitation to attend the event. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff, Yash, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty and producer Mahaveer Jain among others are also expected to attend the event.

