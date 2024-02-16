WATCH: Aamir Khan fumbles as he sings Ghanan Ghanan along with Lagaan actors in THIS throwback BTS video

It's been more than 22 years since Aamir Khan and Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan released in cinemas and created history. Despite clash with the historic blockbuster Gadar, Lagaan proved to be a huge hit and went on to become an even bigger success on satellite. Recently on Ashutosh Gowariker's birthday, Aamir Khan Productions shared a throwback video in which the whole Lagaan team including Aamir sings the iconic song Ghanan Ghanan together. But the most interesting part of the video is when the superstar forgets his lyrics and fumbles.

Aamir Khan forgets his lyrics and fumbles as he sings Ghanan Ghanan with the team Lagaan

In the throwback BTS video from Lagaan shared by the official Instagram channel of Aamir Khan Productions, Ashutosh Gowariker talks about how he wasn't satisfied with the shoot of the song Ghanan Ghanan despite several takes. At last, he decided to invite all the actors to sing the song together. "So, we were shooting. Take, after take, after take! It was endless. I decided that something had to be done. So that night, after dinner, I called all the actors down to the dining hall. And I asked them to sing the song loudly. Their confidence levels grew. The attention was now off the lyrics but into the dancing steps.” he said

But the best part in the video is when Aamir Khan forgets his lyrics for a short while and reacts cutely.

Yashpal Sharma on bagging the role of Lakha in Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Yashpal Sharma who played Lakha in Lagaan recently spoke about bagging the role and how he found it better than Aamir Khan's Bhuvan. During a conversation with Rajshri Unplugged, he said that his role was the best as it had all kinds of variations. “I got Lakha’s role in Lagaan, and I was salivating at the thought of it because I found Lakha’s role the best in the film. In fact, I loved Lakha’s role more than Aamir Khan’s lead role because it had a lot of variations. Negative, positive, love angle, jealousy – he had all those emotions.” he said.

Well, it's amazing how Lagaan continues to be relevant and successfully entertains millions of Indians even after 22 years of its release.

