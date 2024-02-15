Kiran Rao quips paps aren't 'interested' in Aamir Khan when she is with Reena Dutta; wants to give tips to be friends with ex-wives

Several ex-couples in Bollywood are on cordial terms even after their breakups or divorces. One such couple is Aamir Khan and his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao. Well, they are not only on good terms with each other but the Laapataa Ladies director is also friends with the PK actor’s first wife Reena Dutta. Fans have always had a keen interest in this trio and their equation. In a recent interview with Film Companion, Kiran spoke about her friendship with Reena and more.

Kiran Rao talks about promoting modern family

When Anupama Chopra spoke about the interest that everyone has in the filmmaker’s private life, Kiran Rao quipped that whenever she steps out with Reena Dutta, the cameras go crazy. They laughed and said that they were not even interested in Aamir Khan. She continued, “Reena and I are always like ‘Ok we will smile together just because we are friends’. It was always like ‘ok why is it such a big deal’. But when people talk like modern family or family 2.0 then I feel great.”

“I am all for being a poster girl for this kind of a modern inclusive family. I mean we should have more of this, so please. I am happy to give tips to anybody who wants to be friends with their exes and ex-wives and whoever,” said Kiran Rao.

Kiran Rao further said that marriage is a wonderful relationship and people can continue their relationship as friends or family or co-parents even after they separate.

Kiran Rao opens up on Azad Rao being a surrogate child

Further talking about her son with Aamir Khan, Azad Rao being a surrogate child, Kiran said that it was quite new to come out and speak about it at that time. “We were being upfront about this and I was like I would love to share about this journey without you having to chase my private life that much,” added the filmmaker.

Kiran finally concluded by saying that we see other ex-couples being fairly cordial and nice but it isn’t that often that people are really close. She also said that it is because she works with Aamir Khan and lives in the same building, the actor’s family is more her than his in some ways hence she feels it is unusual.

