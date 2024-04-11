WATCH: Aamir Khan twins in white with sons Junaid-Azad on Eid; distribute sweets to paparazzi, extend warm wishes

Aamir Khan, the ever-charming and versatile actor, never fails to disappoint his fans and followers, whether it's with his films or any other occasion. Today, on auspicious of Eid, Aamir Khan stepped out with his sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan to extend warm wishes and celebrate the joyous day with his fans and paparazzi.

Aamir Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan extend Eid wishes

On the occasion of Eid 2024, Aamir Khan took out time from his hectic schedule to celebrate the day with his fans and paparazzi alongside his sons, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Aamir Khan, along with his sons, posed for the paparazzi and also took pictures with his fans. The 3 Idiots actor also distributed sweets to the paparazzi and fans, celebrating the day.

The trio, decked out in white kurta and pyjamas, looked dapper as they happily posed for the pictures for the lensman. Check out the video here:

Aamir Khan on the work front

On the work front, Aamir Khan was last seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively learned Khan's collaboration with RS Prasanna for the social dramedy Sitaare Zameen Par. Subsequently, we revealed Genelia D’Souza (Deshmukh) as the female lead. Aamir has finalised his appearance and engaged in numerous reading sessions with the cast. Sitaare Zameen Par's shoot is anticipated to be an extensive 70 to 80 working days schedule, making it one of Aamir's quickest film deliveries due to meticulous pre-production.

Junaid Khan's debut

Junaid Khan is all set to make his big debut with Aditya Chopra’s period epic Maharaj directed by Siddharth P Malhotra after doing theater for over 7 years. He is also currently shooting for his second film alongside Sai Pallavi, which is produced by Aamir Khan Productions in Japan.

