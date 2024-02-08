WATCH: Ahaan Panday arrives in style to sign his first romantic film with YRF

When he performed at his cousin Alanna Panday's wedding, girls were drooling over him and only demanding his Bollywood debut. Yes, we are talking about Ahaan Panday and the wish of all those female fans has been granted. Pinkvilla revealed yesterday that Ahaan Panday will be making his Bollywood debut in an upcoming YRF film directed by Mohit Suri and now today, he has signed the contract with the production house.

Ahaan Panday signs the contract with YRF

Ahaan Panday was photographed today by paparazzi as he made his way to the YRF office to finalize the contract for his debut film. Stepping out of his car, Ahaan sported trendy casual attire, with earphones in his ears. Even in this brief moment captured by the cameras, he exuded charm.

Ahaan has been working with YRF for the past 5 years and finally after all the workshops today he has signed the film which goes on floors later this year.

Ahaan to be Aditya Chopra's next romantic hero

As per the information shared by the sources close to the development, Aditya Chopra has been personally grooming Ahaan for a while now and he truly believes in his potential to be a top star. "He has been kept under wraps for the last few years and is now all set to make a big acting debut,” shared the source.

Ahaan has also been closely working with Mohit Suri for the past few months to understand the requirements of the love story. “Mohit wishes to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part. Mohit wanted a fresh face with charisma for the big screen and is excited to explore Ahaan’s potential on the spectacle,” the source added.

The yet-untitled film is all set to go on floors later in 2024 and the casting for other roles, including the female lead has been kept under wraps and will be revealed soon. Interestingly, Ahaan was earlier supposed to make his debut with YRF's superhero film but it got shelved.

First collaboration of YRF and Mohit Suri

This will be the first collaboration of YRF and Mohit Suri and it's going to be special because the production house and the director individually have given a long list of memorable romantic films. Plus the music has always been a highlight in their respective projects. It'll be interesting to see what this blockbuster union has to offer to the Indian cinema especially when they launch a new face.

Ahaan Panday worked as an assistant director for The Railway Men

Earlier, Ahaan also worked as an assistant director for YRF's miniseries The Railway Men. Opening about the experience, he took to Instagram last year and shared a series of pictures from the shoot.

Talking about his journey as an AD, Ahaan wrote a long heartfelt note. A part of it read as saying, "I was working on a show about a group of brave souls who put their lives on the line for the greater good, they didn’t know where they were heading, they didn’t know what the future held, but they strived on regardless with an iron heart and with true intent, it made me realize that that is the only way we can treat our dreams.”

Ahaan Panday - The social media sensation

Even though he hasn't made his debut as an actor in films yet, Ahaan Panday is quite a sensation on social media. With more than 300k followers on Instagram, Ahaan is already into brand endorsements. Every picture or video he shares on Instagram goes viral in no time. The comments section is always flooded with gushy comments from his female fans.

