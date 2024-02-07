Bollywood Newswrap, Feb 7: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani celebrate first wedding anniversary; Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur welcome baby boy

The seventh day of February witnessed a flurry of noteworthy events in Bollywood, sparking excitement throughout the industry. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joyously celebrated their first wedding anniversary, while Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a new addition to their family. February 3rd, 2024, emerged as a significant date in Bollywood. Let's delve into the five main highlights that unfolded on this day.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of February 7, 2024

1. Sidharth Malhotra wishes Kiara Advani on their first anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share a heartwarming moment with his wife, Kiara Advani on their first wedding anniversary. In the picture, the couple is savoring a stunning sunset while riding horseback. They both wore matching white attire, with Kiara donning a white top with a hood and Sidharth sporting a white tee. Alongside the image, the Shershaah actor penned a touching message, expressing gratitude to the Satyaprem Ki katha actress for being his steadfast companion on life's adventurous journey.

He wrote, “It’s not the journey or the destination; it’s the company that matters. Thank you for being the best partner on this crazy ride called life. #HappyAnniversaryMyLove”

Advertisement

2. Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur become parents of a baby boy

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed a baby boy into their lives. They took to their Instagram handles to share a picture where a couple's hand can be seen holding the tiny hand of their newborn son. The text accompanying the image boldly proclaimed, "07.02.2024 For we have become one we are bursting with joy & love to announce the arrival of our son." Additionally, they included a message signed off as, "Love, Sheetal and Vikrant."

3. Ahaan Panday to make his big acting debut with YRF & Mohit Suri

Pinkvilla exclusively disclosed that Ahaan Panday is set to make his highly anticipated acting debut in a Yash Raj Films production. The film will be helmed by renowned director Mohit Suri. Sources closely involved with the project revealed that Aditya Chopra has been nurturing Ahaan's talent for some time now and holds a firm belief in his potential to rise as a prominent star in the near future.

4. Abbas Mustan locked the story for Humraaz 2

Exclusive information from Pinkvilla reveals that Abbas Mustan and Ratan Jain are preparing for Humraaz 2, the much-anticipated sequel to the 2002 thriller film Humraaz Sources close to the project have disclosed that the trio has successfully crafted a script that promises to be a fitting follow-up to the original.

Over the past two years, Abbas Mustan and their team have explored hundreds of ideas for Humraaz 2 but struggled to find one that lived up to the standards set by its predecessor. However, approximately a month ago, the dynamic duo finally cracked a storyline that not only surpasses the first installment but also promises to be grander.

5. Pritam, Hariharan, and Arijit Singh to perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that esteemed Indian artists Arijit Singh, Pritam, and Hariharan are set to grace the pre-wedding event of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with their sensational performances. This star-studded occasion is scheduled to take place in Jamnagar, Gujarat from the 1st to the 3rd of March.