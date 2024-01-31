Mohit Suri joins forces with Aditya Chopra's YRF for a young love story; film to go on floors later in 2024

Mohit Suri is an interesting director in Bollywood with several successful films under his name. He has helmed films like Aashiqui 2, Murder 2, Aawarapan, and Zeher among others. Recently, it has been reported that the director has been signed by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films for a young love story. The yet-to-be-titled film will go on the floor soon.

Mohit Suri signed by YRF

Mohit Suri is collaborating with Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films for a young love story. It will be the first film to be produced by the company's CEO Akshaye Widhani. A source said, “The company will produce a young love story that will touch your hearts, and they have partnered with one of the best filmmakers of this genre, Mohit Suri. Mohit has delivered huge hits with this genre and he will direct this film aimed at the youth of the country!”

The film, which is yet to be titled film, is slated to go on floors later in 2024. The team will be announcing the cast of the film which will consist of fresh faces. Most of the details have been kept under wraps for now.

Mohit Suri's work front

Mohit had directed the 2022 crime thriller Ek Villain Returns with John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. The film was a sequel to his 2014 film Ek Villain. Apart from the YRF project, he will be doing a film with Disha Patani which will be backed by Vishal Rana. “Mohit and Vishal have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The duo is all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024,” a source told us exclusively. It will be a female-led action film with Disha headlining the project.

Last year, it was reported that Mohit had been roped in to do an action thriller film with Akshay Kumar. The film, titled Psycho, will be produced by Rohit Shetty. In it, the Khiladi actor will be seen playing the role of a psycho character.

