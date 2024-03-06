Ananya Panday proposes sister Alanna to pull out 'baby like Kourtney Kardashian'; wishes to cut umbilical cord

It was just last week that Ananya Panday’s cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday announced her first pregnancy with her husband, Ivor McCray. Making an official announcement, she shared stunning photographs and videos flaunting her baby bump on her social media handle. Reacting to the news, soon-to-be maasi, Ananya Panday couldn’t stop gushing over. Now, a week later, Alanna took to her YouTube channel and shared the unique reaction of Ananya who recommended her cousin to pull out her baby like Kourtney Kardashian and expressed her wish to cut the umbilical cord.

Ananya Panday's first reaction on hearing about Alanna's pregnancy

Recently, Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday who is expecting her first child with Ivor McCray posted a video on her YouTube channel. A nearly 20-minute long video is titled, Family Reacts to Pregnancy, and it shows how Alanna shared the news with her family including Uncle Chunky Panday, Aunt Bhavna Pandey, and cousins Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. It also gave a glimpse as Ivor shared the happy news with his family.

In the video, Alanna made a video call to her brother, Ahaan Panday, and said that she wanted to show everyone something. The video shows her cousin and actress Ananya sitting nearby and being surprised by the news, she exclaims, “If she is pregnant, I'll die. Stop it, Alanna. (Taking the phone from Ahan) Alanna, stop. You can't be pregnant,” following which Alanna holds her sonogram film close to the camera lens and the Dream Girl 2 actress gasped.

Elated by the news, the overenthusiastic actress couldn’t keep calm as she showered her cousin with questions, inquiring if is it a boy or a girl? “How big is it? How many months has it been? Show the photo. Oh my God, I'm gonna die. Imagine this child is gonna be so cute," she says excitedly.

The video further moves with Ananya’s father Chunkey Panday coming into the picture that takes the phone and speaks to Alanna and Ivor. The delighted uncle also asks if the couple is having a baby. Looking at the sonogram film, he asks if they are expecting twins as he could see two of them. He then congratulated the couple and remarked, “That was very quick.”

Anany Panday wants to cut Alanna's umbilical cord

In addition to this, Ananya further while talking to her cousin expresses her desire to cut the umbilical cord and recommended her cousin to pull out the baby like Kourtney Kardashian did. She said, “Can I cut the umbilical cord? You know Kourtney Kardashian pulled out her own baby, you should do that.” The actress’ statement left the expecting mother in splits and mentioned that Kho Gaye Hum Kahan would faint before cutting the cord.

She also further added that it is customarily done by the child’s father. Then, Ivor teased Ananya saying that they would opt for a home birth, leaving Ananya shocked and further asked if they would choose a water birth. Nonetheless, Alanna clarified that she would give birth to the baby in the hospital.

Alanna Panday and Ivor announced their pregnancy last week

It was on February 28, that Alanna Panday and Ivory made a collaborative post on their social media handle sharing the pregnancy news. Ananya Panday, expressing her joy, reacted to the post by sharing it on her Instagram stories and wrote, “My heart may just explode, little baby, we love you so much already. I'm gonna be Masi." Sharing the video, Alanna wrote, "We love you so much already, we can’t wait to meet you (wings emoji)." Reacting to the post, Ivor wrote, "I can’t wait to meet our baby, I love you."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Alanna Panday is the daughter of Chunky Panday’s brother, Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Alanna and Ivory got married last year in an intimate dreamy wedding.

