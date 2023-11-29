Who is Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousin who worked as AD on The Railway Men? Here's all you need to know

Amongst several big Bollywood projects, a web show titled, The Railway Men stood out in the crowd. The series streaming on Netflix stars R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyendu Sharma, Babil Khan, Mandira Bedi, Philip Rosch, Juhi Chawla and others. While the stellar performances of the team have already been lauded by the audiences, Ahaan Panday has also stepped into the tinsel town after working as an AD on the show.

In this article, let’s take a quick look at his journey to acquaint ourselves more with the new talent.

Ahaan Panday talks about his journey as an AD on The Railway Men

Today, on November 22, Ahaan Panday took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of photographs from his time on set locations during the shoot. The multi-picture post documents captivating memories of him while assisting for The Railway Men, which concludes with a team picture seemingly from their shoot wrap-up.

Reflecting on his journey as an AD, Ahaan penned down a long heartfelt note alongside as he shared,“ I clearly remember a day in Bhopal, we were in the summer heat, running around with wet cloths over our faces to keep us from the sun - dehydrated, lightheaded & engulfed in chaos.”

Take a look:

He continued writing, “In the midst of this, it hit me, the dichotomy of it all, of artists and of the railwaymen, of how sometimes in life, you need not only work hard, you need not only try to be the best, but all you need to do is to just submit to the greater good and let life take you where it needs to take you.”

Furthermore, he shared, “I was working on a show about a group of brave souls who put their lives on the line for the greater good, they didn’t know where they were heading, they didn’t know what the future held, but they strived on regardless with an iron heart and with true intent, it made me realise that that is the only way we can treat our dreams.”

In addition to this, Ahaan stated, “we don’t know where we’re heading, we don’t know what’s going to happen and the last thing we know is where it’s going to take us, but what we do know is that we can go forth with an iron heart and true intent, and in our cases with a smile on our faces, and maybe just maybe, if we’re lucky, there’ll be beauty on the other side.”

“In the most cliched way to end this extremely unnecessary caption, I would like to say that the railwaymen & the railway men (our crew) taught me that there is beauty in the journey, and sometimes life forces you to think about where you’re going, but that’s exactly when you need to look out of that window and see the beauty in it all,” he captioned the post.

Career

Apart from The Railway Men, the 23-year-old has also served as an AD for movies like Freaky Ali and Rock On 2. On the other hand, there have been a lot of speculations for quite some time around the big debut of Ahaan.

Nonetheless, Pinkvilla informed you back in 2019 that the star kid has signed his first movie. A source was quoted as saying, “He has been locked for a film under YRF. Details of the same are being kept under wraps for now. He will be the latest addition to the pool of talents for the banner. Most probably, it will be an action romantic film.”

In addition to this, it was also informed that Ahaan has started training in dance and action. He has also been sitting for acting workshops with the director (Aditya Chopra).

Notably, earlier this year according to IANS, the latest update on Ahaan’s debut suggested that the film will go on floors in 2024. “It is the Gen Z era now and so it is highly likely that the next big star of India will be from this generation, someone who is relatable to today’s youth. With Aditya Chopra feeling that Ahaan is a strong contender for this level of stardom, all eyes will be on the young boy to see how he can floor everyone with his first film,” the source was quoted saying.

Social media presence

Notably, Ahaan Panday is quite a social media enthusiast. He has over 309k followers on Instagram where he often keeps sharing daily life updates with his social media family.

Family

While Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey's daughter Ananya Panday has already been making waves since her debut in 2019, Ahaan Panday will be another member of her family stepping into Bollywood.

Ahaan is the cousin of Ananya Panday and the son of Chunky’s brother, Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. He also has a sister Alaana Panday who is married to renowned photographer and director Ivor McCray.

Ahaan’s father Chikki Panday (Aloke Sharad Pandey) is an entrepreneur based out in Mumbai. He is also the co-founder of an NGO by the name, Akshara Foundation of Arts & Learning which primarily works towards providing education to underprivileged children.

His mother Deanne Panday, on the other hand, is a renowned wellness and fitness coach. She is also quite popular on social media.



