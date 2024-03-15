WATCH: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani, Armaan Malik and others attend Kapil Sharma's party for Ed Sheeran

British musician Ed Sheeran is currently making waves in India as he gears up for his highly anticipated performance on March 16th. Ahead of his upcoming show, he spent quality time with none other than Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, and his inner circle. The night brimmed with laughter and camaraderie as they shared moments together.

But the fun didn't stop there! Tonight, Kapil Sharma, the king of comedy, hosted a star-studded bash in Ed Sheeran's honor. Many celebs graced the event, making it an unforgettable evening filled with music, laughter, and sheer entertainment.

Celebrities paint the town red with Ed Sheeran

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, the newlywed couple, added spark to the star-studded bash by gracing the event with their presence. They radiated joy and happiness as they mingled with Ed Sheeran. Rakul couldn't resist capturing the moment and shared a picture on her Instagram stories, showcasing their beaming smiles as they posed alongside the sensational singer.

Take a look:

The party was graced by a plethora of celebrities, including the charming couple Armaan Malik and his fiancée Aashna Shroff, Ahaan Panday and Esha Gupta, among many others. Each of them brought their A-game, dressed impeccably and exuding charm and style. As they made their way into the venue, they paused graciously to pose for the paparazzi, flashing bright smiles and adding to the glitz and glamour of the evening. Check out:

Renowned as one of the world's top-selling music sensations, Ed Sheeran is set to bring his record-breaking + – = ÷ x Tour to India as part of his highly anticipated Asia and Europe Tour in 2024. The India leg of this sensational and best-selling tour will serve as the grand finale of the Asia Tour, taking place at the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse in the heart of Mumbai on March 16th, 2024. Adding to the excitement, singer-songwriter Calum Scott will join Sheeran as the special guest for this unforgettable event.

This marks Sheeran's return to Mumbai, India, six years after his previous blockbuster success with the Divide Tour in 2017. The stage will also be graced by the talents of Prateek Kuhad, who will open for the musician.

