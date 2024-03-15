Ahaan Panday gets autographed guitar from Ed Sheeran, plans to use it for his debut romantic film

Right now, the world-renowned musician Ed Sheeran is in India, and as expected, his presence is causing quite a buzz online. Celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, and Farah Khan have been sharing moments from their encounters with the Shape Of You singer, adding to the excitement surrounding his visit. Now, Ahaan Panday, Ananya Panday's cousing took to Instagram and shared a picture with Ed and also mentioned about special gift that he got from the singer.

Ahaan Panday gets autographed guitar from Ed Sheeran

Ahaan Panday took to Instagram and shared a photo with Ed Sheeran but that is not just it. His caption read, "Been prepping on this guitar for my debut film and now I have it bless-Ed by none other than @teddysphotos." Yes, you got it right, Ahaan got his guitar autographed by Ed.

Take a look:

Ahaan Panday on meeting Ed Sheeran

Ahaan Panday expressed, "Meeting Ed Sheeran is a dream come true. For my film preparation I’ve been running all over the place in the hope to shadow & find inspiration from musicians, and getting to meet the best of the best while on that journey is a blessing of the highest regard."

He further added, "I got the chance to get Ed’s autograph on the guitar that I’m using for the prep of my film. Seeing that, every time I get some practice in, is just the confidence booster I need, to be honest. I’m over the moon.” Ahaan Panday was dressed in Louis Vuitton from head to toe during this meeting."

Ahaan Panday's big Bollywood debut

Ahaan is undergoing rigorous training programs crafted by Aditya Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director of Yash Raj Films Talent. Yash Raj CEO, Akshaye Widhani, is producing the project, a result of Chopra's decision to empower the leadership team to forge creative alliances within the Hindi film industry. Under Mohit's guidance, Ahaan was chosen for his fresh charm and potential to be a big-screen hero, impressing with auditions and screen tests.

Director Mohit Suri, renowned for romantic blockbusters, like Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, is excited about Ahaan's prospects. The film will commence shooting later this year, with the female lead announcement forthcoming.

