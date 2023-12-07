EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce
The trio of Disha Patani, Mohit Suri and Vishal Rana are all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024. Detailed Report
In 2020, Disha Patani teamed up with Mohit Suri for the first time on Malang, and the film proved to be a success at the box office. It won her appreciation for the performance too and the music of Malang is remembered even today. 3 years later, the actress reunited with Mohit on Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Disha Patani and Mohit Suri are all set to team up for the third time.
Disha to lead an action film for Mohit Suri
According to sources close to the development, Mohit Suri and Disha Patani are teaming up on an action film, which will be produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. “Mohit and Vishal have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The duo is all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.
The source further added that when Mohit and Vishal were contemplating the casting, both of them felt Disha would fit the bill to the T. “It’s a female-led action film and the director-producer duo feel that very few in India can pull off action sequences with conviction. Disha has over the years expressed her desire to spearhead an action film and she was very excited by the offer to do one with Mohit. She has verbally agreed on doing the film and is excited to start 2024 with an actioner,” the source added.
Vishal Rana locks two films with Sunny Deol
Mohit Suri is meanwhile working on the final draft of his script and has a team that is simultaneously working on pre-production. Vishal on the other hand has his hands full with a Sunny Deol social drama titled Safar on floors. The filmmaker is also set to make a thriller with Abbas Mustan again with Sunny Deol in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Abbas Mustan team up for an action thriller; Vishal Rana to produce
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why