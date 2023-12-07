EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce

The trio of Disha Patani, Mohit Suri and Vishal Rana are all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024. Detailed Report

By Himesh Mankad
Published on Dec 07, 2023   |  03:37 PM IST  |  903
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce
EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce

In 2020, Disha Patani teamed up with Mohit Suri for the first time on Malang, and the film proved to be a success at the box office. It won her appreciation for the performance too and the music of Malang is remembered even today. 3 years later, the actress reunited with Mohit on Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Disha Patani and Mohit Suri are all set to team up for the third time.

Related Story

fashion

Disha Patani exudes 'Jasmine' vibes in dark green saree and sweetheart neckline bustier

Disha to lead an action film for Mohit Suri

According to sources close to the development, Mohit Suri and Disha Patani are teaming up on an action film, which will be produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. “Mohit and Vishal have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The duo is all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that when Mohit and Vishal were contemplating the casting, both of them felt Disha would fit the bill to the T. “It’s a female-led action film and the director-producer duo feel that very few in India can pull off action sequences with conviction. Disha has over the years expressed her desire to spearhead an action film and she was very excited by the offer to do one with Mohit. She has verbally agreed on doing the film and is excited to start 2024 with an actioner,” the source added.

Advertisement

Vishal Rana locks two films with Sunny Deol

Mohit Suri is meanwhile working on the final draft of his script and has a team that is simultaneously working on pre-production. Vishal on the other hand has his hands full with a Sunny Deol social drama titled Safar on floors. The filmmaker is also set to make a thriller with Abbas Mustan again with Sunny Deol in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Deol and Abbas Mustan team up for an action thriller; Vishal Rana to produce

Advertisement
About The Author
Himesh Mankad

Film Journalist

...

Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

With Tiger 3 scoring Rs 270 crore in November, Salman Khan is the Pinkvilla Star Of The Month
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did Bobby Deol wish for bigger screen time in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal? Actor says THIS
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol REACTS to his viral Animal entry scene; lauds Sandeep Reddy Vanga's visionary direction
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Bobby Deol reveals he couldn’t watch dad Dharmendra’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani; here’s why
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Bobby Deol had no idea about Animal Park until he watched Animal?
5

Latest Articles