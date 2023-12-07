EXCLUSIVE: Disha Patani to spearhead an action film for Mohit Suri; Vishal Rana to produce

In 2020, Disha Patani teamed up with Mohit Suri for the first time on Malang, and the film proved to be a success at the box office. It won her appreciation for the performance too and the music of Malang is remembered even today. 3 years later, the actress reunited with Mohit on Ek Villain Returns starring John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Disha Patani and Mohit Suri are all set to team up for the third time.

Disha to lead an action film for Mohit Suri

According to sources close to the development, Mohit Suri and Disha Patani are teaming up on an action film, which will be produced by Vishal Rana under his banner Echelon Productions. “Mohit and Vishal have been discussing a collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen into place. The duo is all set to team up on a sleek action film, which will go on floors in January 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that when Mohit and Vishal were contemplating the casting, both of them felt Disha would fit the bill to the T. “It’s a female-led action film and the director-producer duo feel that very few in India can pull off action sequences with conviction. Disha has over the years expressed her desire to spearhead an action film and she was very excited by the offer to do one with Mohit. She has verbally agreed on doing the film and is excited to start 2024 with an actioner,” the source added.

Vishal Rana locks two films with Sunny Deol

Mohit Suri is meanwhile working on the final draft of his script and has a team that is simultaneously working on pre-production. Vishal on the other hand has his hands full with a Sunny Deol social drama titled Safar on floors. The filmmaker is also set to make a thriller with Abbas Mustan again with Sunny Deol in the lead. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

