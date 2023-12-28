EXCLUSIVE: Emraan Hashmi was the FIRST choice for Aashiqui 2: ‘Don’t have regrets with films I didn’t do’

Aashiqui is one of the most loved romantic franchises in India. The first part directed by Mahesh Bhatt was unveiled in 1990, and made Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal overnight stars. Then Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2 was released in 2013, and it did wonders for the makers, as well as for Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Now as Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri gear up for the third installment, Pinkvilla has heard of an interesting trivia about the second part. We have learnt that Emraan Hashmi was actually the first choice for Aashiqui 2.

“Mohit approached me first for Aashiqui 2 and I was like this would work more with actors who are fairly new, who don’t have a roster of past movies or an image with the audience and there would be a sense of discovering a fresh pair. I don’t ever have regrets with films I didn’t do. They were never meant for me to begin with,” confirms Emraan Hashmi, who before being approached for Aashiqui 2 had worked with Mohit Suri on 6 films - Zeher, Kalyug, Awarapan, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Crook and Murder 2. They later even collaborated on Hamari Adhuri Kahani in 2015.

Meanwhile, Emraan Hashmi was recently seen in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, and received a lot of accolades for his performance. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla recently, Emraan had opened up about his fondness for the Dabangg actor. Emraan had stated that Salman and he don’t hang out every day, but share a warm and comfortable equation. “Like there are some people you might meet, and there’s no connect there. Yeah, you’re formal, and you’re cordial, but I think Salman (and I) are very comfortable with each other, and that makes the whole working experience also fun,” Emraan had shared.

Meanwhile, he will next be seen in Sujeeth’s upcoming action-thriller titled OG with Pawan Kalyan.

