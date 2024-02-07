EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Pandey to debut with YRF and Mohit Suri’s young love story; Film begins in 2024

Just when the discussion about the need for the launch of fresh faces in the Hindi Film Industry is gaining momentum, Aditya Chopra, the head of India’s most premium production house, Yash Raj Films, is ready to introduce a new talent. Just a couple of days back, it was revealed that YRF has signed Mohit Suri for a young love story, which goes on floors soon. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the romantic film will mark the acting debut of Ahaan Pandey.

Ahaan Pandey gears up for his BIG ACTING DEBUT with YRF & Mohit Suri

According to sources close to the development, Aditya Chopra has been grooming Ahaan for a while now and truly believes that Ahaan has the talent to emerge as a top star shortly. “Ahaan was signed as a YRF Talent about five years back and he has been going through intense training programs devised personally by Aditya Chopra. He has been kept under wraps for the last few years and is now all set to make a big acting debut,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that Aditya Chopra and his team intend to make this one of the biggest launches for a newcomer in the film industry.

Over the last few months, Ahaan has been silently working closely with Mohit Suri to get into the mold of this love story. “Mohit wishes to introduce Ahaan as the quintessential romantic hero and Ahaan has already given multiple screen tests and auditions before signing on for the part. Mohit wanted a fresh face with charisma for the big screen and is excited to explore Ahaan’s potential on the spectacle,” the source added. The yet-untitled film will go on floors later in 2024 and the casting for other parts, including the female lead has been kept under wraps.

Aditya Chopra and Akshaye Widhani look to build creative partnerships

Yash Raj Films is creatively collaborating with Mohit Suri, who in the past has delivered hits in the romantic space like Aashiqui 2, and Ek Villain among others. This is the first film being produced by YRF’s CEO, Akshaye Widhani. According to the source, the creative force of YRF, Aditya Chopra is empowering Akshaye Widhani and his team to build creative partnerships with directors and writers of the Hindi Film Industry. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor to play a character with grey shades in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War

