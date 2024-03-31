WATCH: Ananya Panday and Ahaan’s unmissable reaction on seeing sister Alanna Panday flaunting her baby bump

Ananya Panday’s cousin and social media influencer Alanna Panday is expecting her first child with her husband, Ivor McCray. The couple threw a dreamy baby shower last week. Now, most recently, she shared a video on her YouTube channel. The nearly 20-minute-long video is titled Family Sees Me Pregnant For The First Time. The video gives a closer look at how her cousin Ananya Panday, brother Ahaan Panday, and other family members reacted to Alanna’s baby bump for the first time.

Ananya Panday's awwdorable reaction to Alanna Panday's baby bump

On March 31, a while back, Alanna Panday dropped a video on her YouTube channel showing that she came to India last week, especially for the announcement of her upcoming show, The Tribe on Amazon Prime Video and her baby shower. Clocking at 16 minutes 11 seconds, the video shows Alanna reaching her home at 3:30 in the morning where she is welcomed with a beautifully decorated room with helium balloons written, “It’s a boy” on it. Amazed by the surprise, Alanna face-timed her hubby, Ivor, who was also stunned by the cute welcome.

In addition to this, the delighted aunt who was guessing the arrival of a girl visibly looked quite surprised to know that it’s going to be a boy. The Dream Girl 2 actress couldn’t stop gushing as she caresses Alanna’s baby bump and during the conversation she quips, “I just wanna take it out.” Alanna further shares how she was worried and frightened of slipping while walking.

Ahaan Panday says Balika Vadhu fans would be happy to see Alanna Panday

In addition to this, Alanna’s brother Ahaan Panday had missed the balloons revealing the baby’s gender. Later, the expecting mother asks him to look around when he notices and realizes that it’s going to be a boy. The ecstatic brother says, “You look so young, Alanna. You look 16. All the Balika Vadhu fans would be loving this look,” leaving Alanna in splits.

He further adds, “Ahaan mamu…I’m going a bit fat right now, but in the future, I’m going to be quite lean. I’m going to have 8 packs. See you in the future.” further expressing happiness by saying that he couldn’t believe he is going to be mamu. In a hilarious moment of candidness, he went on to say that he was expecting a girl whom he could name Ahaani, leaving Alanna bursting into laughter.

Alanna is the daughter of Chunky's brother Chikki Panday and his wife, Deanne Pandey.

