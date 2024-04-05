WATCH: Ajay Devgn, Kajol's son Yug fulfills grandson responsibilities as he helps Tanuja check in at airport

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have brought up their son Yug Devgan very well. Whenever he's spotted by the paps, his calm and composed attitude always impresses them. Today, again he grabbed everyone's attention with his thoughtful behavior towards his Nani (grandmom) and veteran actress Tanuja as both of them got spotted at the airport.

Yug Devgan holds the hand of his grandmom Tanuja and helps her check-in at the airport

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's son Yug Devgan is just 13 years old but has already begun fulfilling his grandson's duties. On April 5, as he and grandmom Tanuja arrived at the airport, Yug was seen holding her hand while helping her safely check-in at the airport.

The way Yug managed his responsibility won many hearts as the video went viral and the comments section got flooded with beautiful reactions. Well, Yug is truly being brought up well by Ajay and Kajol and the video is proof.

Yug was spotted wearing a white T-shirt paired with light blue trousers and black shoes. The star kid completed his look with cool headphones around his neck. Tannuja kept it comfortable with a Pink kurta, blue pants, and flats.

Advertisement

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's work front

Ajay is currently gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated sports drama Maidaan which will be released on Eid 2024. The film will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Soon after that, he'll be seen in his most awaited film Singham Again. The film helmed by Rohit Shetty is the 3rd instalment of the Singham franchise and 5th part of the Rohit Shetty cop universe. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the film will also have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. More upcoming films of the star include titles like Auron Mein Kahaan Dam Tha, Raid 2, Son of Sardaar 2, De De Pyaar De 2, and Dhamaal 4.

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti also starring Kriti Sanon. The film has been directed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, she is also doing a film called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film is being produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ajay Devgn expresses gratitude to paps for birthday wishes; leaves airport with son Yug Devgan